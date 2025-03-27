If you're a Star Wars fan, you're well catered for with Disney+. It has all the classic and modern movies, along with shows made exclusively for the streaming platform. In fact, there's so much to watch that it's tricky to know where to start.

To help you out, I've ranked all the live-action Star Wars shows streaming exclusively on Disney+, ordered from worst to best.

7 The Book of Boba Fett

Release Year 2021 - 2022 Seasons 1 Episodes 7 Status Unconfirmed

Despite a limited appearance in the original Star Wars trilogy, bounty hunter Boba Fett became a fan favorite, in part because of his mysterious nature and cool armor. After various reappearances, particularly in The Mandalorian, the character received his own show in the form of The Book of Boba Fett.

The trouble is, putting Boba front and center removes his intrigue, and the show suffers from inconsistent pacing and some wooden acting. Bizarrely, some episodes sideline Boba in favor of characters from The Mandalorian, suggesting even the showrunners didn't have faith in The Book of Boba Fett to stand alone.

6 Obi-Wan Kenobi

Release Year 2022 Seasons 1 Episodes 6 Status Unconfirmed

Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the best aspects of the prequel film trilogy, so I was cautiously excited about the suitably named Obi-Wan Kenobi show, wherein the Jedi seeks to rescue a young Princess Leia from capture.

Unfortunately, it didn't quite stick the landing—it's decent enough, but doesn't fully justify its existence. While McGregor is on strong form, and the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader leads to some good scenes, clunky writing lets the show down.

5 The Acolyte

Release Year 2024 Seasons 1 Episodes 8 Status Canceled

The Acolyte takes Star Wars in some interesting, though not always successful, directions. It begins with a dramatic killing and the mystery ramps up from there, dealing with the hubris of the Jedi.

The antagonist is sinister and powerful and there are some epic fight scenes, but the pace is uneven and some character motivations are questionable. It's watchable, but not amazing, and is the only show so far to be officially canceled.

4 Ahsoka

Release Year 2023 - present Seasons 1 Episodes 8 Status Ongoing

Ahsoka is a character from the animated world of Star Wars, primarily