Are you looking for powerful apps to take your Linux experience to the next level? Do you feel tired of app recommendation lists that start and end with LibreOffice or GIMP? Let's look at a few hidden gems in the Linux app ecosystem.

The best thing about Linux is access to a vast collection of open-source software—powerful apps that are not only free but respect your privacy. However, because most open-source developers don't have marketing budgets, very few folks know these tools even exist. Finding them typically requires digging through Linux forums, GitHub pages, and hours of testing.

Luckily for you, I've done all that legwork. After years of exploring, testing, and incorporating these tools into my daily workflow, I've compiled a list of seven little-known Linux apps that I, personally, can't live without. I'm confident you'll find at least a few of these indispensable for your own setup.

1 Syncthing

Syncthing helps you sync files and folders between your different devices. It’s great at what it does and is super reliable, making it one of my favorite apps that I install on all my devices.

Yes, Syncthing is cross-platform, so it works on macOS and Windows too. A fork of the app is also available on Android. Once set up, Syncthing will continually sync a folder (or multiple folders) between two (or more) systems.

It’s important to note that this is peer-to-peer syncing—meaning syncing will only happen when the involved devices are turned on. However, the benefit is that you don’t need to worry about any third-party cloud servers or storage systems. I mainly use Syncthing to sync files between my Linux PC and my Windows PC.

2 Super Productivity

Super Productivity is a FOSS task management system. It’s packed with features, but it can be as simple or as complex as you need it to be. I discovered it when searching for a good Pomodoro timer—for which this is one of the best tools.

You can set a custom Pomodoro timer and get full-screen reminders so you work and take breaks as you intended. You can also set up a standing desk counter, coffee counter, and stretch counter to help you stay on top of your productivity and fitness goals.