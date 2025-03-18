The Linux Terminal app was an unexpected but welcome addition to Android. Now, a Google developer confirms that the Linux Terminal isn't intended to provide a desktop experience. It simply brings Linux apps into the Android ecosystem.

Google quietly included the Linux Terminal app with the March 2025 Pixel Drop. It wasn't accompanied by a big announcement or blog post, and its pre-release development mostly flew under the radar, so Android fans were quick to make assumptions about its purpose.

One popular assumption—that this Linux VM would power the next-gen Android desktop environment—turned out to be false. Someone actually requested Linux desktop functionality on the Google Issue Tracker in January, arguing that Android should automatically enter a virtualized Linux desktop environment when plugged into an external monitor. A Google developer who initally overlooked the ticket provided a belated response on March 10th, explaining that "the main purpose of this Linux Terminal feature is to bring more apps (Linux apps/tools/games) into Android."

The developer goes on to say that Linux Terminal will not be bundled with a desktop management system—it won't be the powerhouse behind Android's desktop functionality. Instead, Google will continue developing the native Android desktop environment, which should provide a better experience for the average user.

"The main purpose of this Linux terminal feature is to bring more apps (Linux apps/tools/games) into Android, but NOT to bring yet another desktop environment … We think it would in general be bad to present multiple options for the window management on a single device."

This isn't to say that Linux desktops are banned from Android. If you want a Linux desktop GUI, you're free to install XFCE, GNOME, or another desktop management system in the VM. Hardware manufactures can ship their smartphones or tablets with a Linux desktop, too, meaning that we could see some interesting new devices in the next year or so.

But, by default, the Linux Terminal is just a simple command line. It's Debian-based, so experienced Linux users shouldn't have much trouble operating it, though it's still missing some functionality, such as hardware acceleration and audio support. However, as Android Authority demonstrates, it's already possible to run games like DOOM with a bit of tweaking.

"This however doesn't mean that we prohibit the installation of any Linux desktop management system (xfce, gnome, etc.) in the VM. I just mean that those won't be provided as the default experience as you would expect."

The average Android user probably can't even tell you what Linux is. So, if Google wants to bring Linux apps to the Android platform, it needs to find an intuitive way to run the applications without exposing users to a CLI. It should also develop a Linux app distribution method (ideally a Play Store integration) and provide an option to add Linux app shortcuts to the home screen.

Unfortunately, I don't know if Google will actually implement these user-friendly features. The company doesn't do much hand-holding when it comes to Linux on Chrome OS, so the same may be true for Android.

In any case, the ability to run Linux apps on an Android phone or tablet is a game-changer. It opens new opportunities for user productivity and could turn mobile devices into true "PC replacements." Some people already use their Samsung phones as desktop PCs, so there's clearly a lot of potential for this idea.

The Android Linux Terminal is currently limited to Pixel devices running the March 2025 update. If you've already installed the correct firmware (and enabled developer mode) on your Pixel phone, go to Settings, navigate to "System," and open "Developer options" to enable the Linux terminal. Functionality is limited at this time, so don't go banging your head against the wall if you can't get an app, game, or desktop GUI running in the VM.

Source: Google via Android Authority