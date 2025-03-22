Summary The tab completion feature saves time and prevents errors by auto-completing commands and filenames.

Linux shells like bash and zsh offer powerful tab completion features that handle subcommands and options.

The git command showcases the full potential of tab complete with context-specific completions.

Linux is full of shortcuts, you just need to know what they are or where to look for them. Tab completion is one of those features that is great at its simplest, with hidden power that you may be unaware of.

What Is Tab Completion?

Tab completion is a fantastic little feature that adds convenience, saves time, and can even help to prevent mistakes. It’s one of the oldest forms of auto-complete in computing: press Tab on a command line and you’ll see a command or filename completed (if unambiguous) or a set of possible options (if ambiguous).

Here are some examples of how tab completion works.

Tab completion is a feature of your shell, and this article focuses on two of the most used: bash and zsh. Completion is highly configurable, and features vary between systems.

Type the first few letters of a command (try apr or mkd), then press Tab. If your shell finds only a single command beginning with those letters, it will auto-complete it by printing the remaining letters. Now, you can press Enter to run the command or continue typing to supply more arguments.

If your initial text matches more than one command, their names will print to the screen. Here’s an example showing the text rm followed by a Tab:

You can continue to type and press Tab to refine the list until it is unambiguous or you’ve typed your full command.

Tab completion also works for filenames that you supply as arguments. For example, you can type ls /u followed by Tab and your shell should complete it to ls /usr/. This makes it much faster to type longer paths, and it’s also far less error-prone.

This level of tab completion alone will transform your Linux experience. When I first learned about tab completion, it felt like magic, and I don’t think I could live without the feature today. But, as I discovered recently, tab completion offers so much more than just command and filename completion.

Tab Completion Is So Much More

For a start, try tab completion with a command like cd, in a directory containing both files and folders. You should notice that cd {start-of-directory}, then Tab, auto-completes the directory name, but cd {start-of-file}, then Tab, does not. The shell is clever enough to recognize that cd’s argument should be a path to a directory, not a file, so it auto-completes the former, but not the latter.

Your shell should include a trailing slash after completing a directory, even if you only need to supply the directory’s name. This lets you quickly tab-complete an entire path without having to stop and type each / between directory names.

By showing all matches when there are more than one, your shell can help you narrow down whatever you’re trying to type. But some shells take this further. For example, in zsh, on macOS, when I type ls Do followed by Tab, my shell prints two matches, Documents and Downloads:

If I now press Tab again, it completes to ls Documents/, and pressing Tab further times cycles between ls Documents/ and ls Downloads/. Note that this only happens when there is ambiguity. If you type ls Documents/, then press Tab, the auto-complete will print all files inside Documents rather than cycling to the Downloads directory.

Add bind TAB:menu-complete to your ~/.bashrc or TAB:menu-complete to your ~/.inputrc if you want this behavior.

To accept a completion when cycling, but continue tab completing—e.g. for a long path—you can press / at the end of the directory you want to select.

Tab completion can also handle options supported by the command you’ve typed. For example, try typing mkdir - followed by a Tab. Again, the results will depend on your environment, but either way you should be able to see a list of options that mkdir supports:

On macOS, my shell shows single-letter options for mkdir, like -m and -p. Alongside each, it shows usage text that explains what the option does. On Ubuntu, my shell shows long options. It doesn’t print any usage info, but long options are more self-documenting anyway.