Google Drive is a powerful and convenient web application. Unfortunately, Linux has never been graced with an official, supported Drive app of its own. Here are 6 powerful Linux alternatives that can help you fill that void.

With no official Linux client, die-hard users have to rely on third-party apps for syncing. Additionally, if you value your privacy you might not want to store your files on Google’s servers due to data collection concerns. If you're an open-source enthusiast, you may also prefer self-hosted or more transparent alternatives. If any of these issues resonate with you, here are six excellent Google Drive alternatives for Linux.

1 MEGA

MEGA is a commercial cloud storage service that provides strong encryption and native Linux support in addition to a sleek and intuitive web interface.

Key Features

Offers end-to-end encryption, ensuring your files remain private.

Generous 20GB free plan with paid options for more storage.

Official Linux client for seamless integration.

Secure file sharing with password protection.

Google Drive Alternative Potential

MEGA is ideal for users who want a privacy-focused cloud storage service without self-hosting. The 20GB free plan also gives you more space than Google’s default of 15GB. However, like Google, you will have to pay extra if you find that you need more space.

2 pCloud

pCloud is another commercial cloud storage provider with strong Linux support. It provides a balance between usability and security.

Key Features:

Native Linux client for easy file syncing.

Zero-knowledge encryption (available as an add-on for paid users).

Competitive pricing for both lifetime and subscription plans.

Easy sharing and collaboration features.

Pricing and Usability vs. Google Drive

pCloud offers a compelling alternative for Linux users who want secure cloud storage with an official client. There are two significant drawbacks to pCloud, however. Encryption is not provided with the free plan, and space on the free plan is very limited at a maximum of 8GB.

3 Syncthing

Syncthing takes a different approach by offering peer-to-peer file synchronization. Instead of uploading your data to a central cloud server, it syncs files directly between your devices. You can also set up a server as part of the synchronization chain to act as a backup location.

Key Features

No central server, meaning your files remain under your control.

Strong encryption and privacy-focused design.

Cross-platform support, including Linux, Windows, macOS, and mobile devices.

Automatic synchronization of selected folders.

Easy install through main repositories for most Linux distributions.

Advantages and Limitations

Syncthing is great for those who want secure, decentralized file syncing without relying on external cloud services, even across the internet. However, it doesn’t offer built-in document editing or online collaboration features like Google Drive.

4 Nextcloud

Nextcloud is one of the most well-known self-hosted cloud storage solutions available today. It allows you to set up your own cloud server, giving you full control over your data. You can choose from third-party managed and hosted Nextcloud servers, installing Nextcloud on your own web server, or installing on your own server in your home or office.

Downloads are available for all major Linux distributions. Ubuntu users (and others with snap support installed) can quickly download and install the server as a snap package.

Key Features

Open-source and self-hosted, ensuring complete privacy.

File synchronization across devices.

Built-in collaboration tools similar to Google Drive, including document editing, chat, and calendar features.

End-to-end encryption for added security.

How It Compares to Google Drive

If you’re looking for a full-featured alternative that you can control, Nextcloud is a fantastic option. It has nearly all of the same features as Google Workspace apps including video meetings and more. The downside is that there are many different installation options that can be overwhelming for novice Linux users. There are, however, several ready-to-run solutions but they are not free.

5 Seafile

Seafile is a high-performance, self-hosted file syncing solution that is particularly well-suited for teams and enterprises that need the ability to work on collaborative projects.

Key Features