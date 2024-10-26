Linux is flexible, but it can’t contort itself into a perfect Windows replica. Linux comes with its own set of pros and cons, and expecting it to behave like Windows will lead to disappointments. Instead, appreciate Linux for what it is, and you’ll understand why so many people love the Penguin OS.

Why Linux Isn't and Can't Be a Drop-in Windows Replacement

Many Linux enthusiasts, including myself, will tell you that Linux is better than Windows. However, when we say that, we don't necessarily mean Linux is like Super Windows, as if it does everything Windows can, and then some.

Linux is its own beast and has its own style of doing things. Here are some of its core differences with Windows that you just can’t paint over!

Different User Interfaces

When people look for Windows-like Linux distros, they are essentially looking for a system that can mimic Windows’ ways of doing things—sparing the user from learning a new interface. And yes, there are many Linux distros that capture the overall look and feel of Windows. However, it’s never a perfect recreation.

Close

Don’t get me wrong, Linux is insanely customizable. You can customize it to resemble Windows 11 or Windows 10. However, this customization is primarily limited to the desktop appearance. You can't customize it to have all the elements, behaviors, or functionalities of Windows.

For instance, the Settings app or File Manager on Linux will look and function differently from what you get on Windows. As such, you will need to learn where all the settings are and familiarize yourself with the default File Manager and how to work with it.

Close

In fact, almost all the default pre-installed system apps on Linux will look different than those on Windows, be it the calculator, calendar, clock, etc. Only third-party apps like Firefox, Chrome, Discord, Slack, or Spotify will carry a familiar interface.

There are some super-niche distros that try to go the extra mile with the Windows customization and get it pretty close. However, they also tend to be buggy, insecure, and not worth it for daily use.

Different Supported Software

Many Windows users hesitate to switch to Linux because it doesn’t support certain software they rely on, such as Microsoft Office or Adobe applications.

While that’s true, this shouldn’t be translated as, “Linux can’t help you write documents, create spreadsheets, or edit images.” You can still do all that—just using other apps. Also, contrary to popular belief, most alternative Linux apps carry a modern look, covering all the essential features. But again, it’s not a replica—some advanced features and the user interface you get with Office or Photoshop won’t be available in other apps.

That said, I do need to point out that there are many Linux apps that are not natively available on Windows. Many of these apps are focused on doing one thing really well, which should appeal to the minimalist in you.