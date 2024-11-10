Most people think of Windows or macOS for productivity, but Linux desktops offer powerful customization that can boost your efficiency. From dynamic workspace management to unique desktop tweaks, here's how Linux can transform your workflow and make it more productive than Windows or Mac.

1 Better Virtual Desktop Implementations

Most Linux operating systems, including popular ones like Ubuntu, offer a powerful implementation of virtual desktops unmatched by both Windows and macOS. For instance, Ubuntu and similar GNOME-based Linux OS, give you a powerful settings area to specify how many virtual desktops you want or even let the system generate them dynamically based on your needs. Like in Windows or macOS, you can drag and drop app windows into specific virtual desktops for better management. In addition to that, you can drag and drop applications from the dock onto a specific virtual desktop to launch them. This makes starting a new workflow extremely fast and efficient.

You also get special tools to help you manage virtual desktops more easily. On Ubuntu, you can install the Workspace Indicator extension to switch between virtual desktops right from the panel—without needing to open the desktop overview. Likewise, KDE Plasma-based Linux OS like Kubuntu and Garuda Linux give you the Pager widget, which offers similar functionality.

Speaking of which, all Linux OS running KDE Plasma include KDE Activities, which are essentially virtual desktops on steroids. The feature lets you create dedicated workspaces with your own wallpapers, desktop widgets, and pinned apps. You can have one workspace for work, one for study, and the other one for entertainment.