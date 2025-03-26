Ever wondered what you're missing by sticking to Windows and not trying out Linux? As a dual booter, I jump between Linux and Windows every day, and I find Linux far more feature-rich compared to Windows.

I use Linux for my personal projects and Windows for my professional responsibilities. This puts me in a unique position where I get to do the same tasks in two different ways—and, from my personal experience, I find the Linux way superior. Here are the seven reasons why!

7 A Clean and Ad-Free Operating System

Windows 11 has ads enabled by default. There are random app suggestions in the Start Menu, Office 365 and OneDrive promotions in the Settings, and promotional text on the lock screen. And while you can disable most Windows 11 ads, it's not a very intuitive and straightforward process.

Linux distributions, by contrast, offer a clean, distraction-free environment right out of the box. When I open the application menu on my Garuda Linux setup, I see only what I've installed—no promoted apps, no sponsored content, just my tools arranged how I want them. This ad-free experience gives me a clean interface that not only helps me avoid accidental clicks and focus on my work but also gives me a greater sense of ownership over my computing experience.

The irony is that I paid for Windows, while most Linux distros are free. Yet, it's the free option that treats me with more respect by not trying to sell me something every few clicks.

6 Full Control Over the Taskbar

Windows 11's taskbar is a significant step back from Windows 10 in terms of customization. For reasons I cannot fathom, Microsoft removed the ability to move the taskbar to different edges of the screen. If you prefer your taskbar to the sides (as many ultrawide monitor users do), you're simply out of luck.

On Linux, I can position the taskbar anywhere—top, bottom, left, or right. In some desktop environments like KDE Plasma, I can even have multiple panels in different locations serving different functions. My personal setup has a thin panel at the top for system information and one at the bottom for applications—functioning as a Dock.