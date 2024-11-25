Plex is sort of self-hosted version of Netflix or Spotify, enabling you to organize and stream your personal media collection of movies, TV shows, and music. A Plex Pass subscription is required to unlock all features, and now lifetime Plex Pass is on sale again.

Plex is offering a limited-time discount on its lifetime Plex Pass subscription, dropping the price from $119.99 to just $89.99. That's not per-year pricing, that's a one-time fee to unlock all of Plex's features. Plex typically tends to lower the price of its lifetime subscription every so often, but this is a particularly good discount.

Plex Pass enhances your Plex experience by giving you access to premium features like the dedicated music app Plexamp and server management tool Plex Dash. You can enjoy lyrics displayed while listening to music and automatically skip intros on TV shows in your library. And with this package, you even get some advanced features such as Loudness Leveling and access to hardware acceleration which ensures smooth streaming and transcoding. With Plex Pass, you can also record live TV with DVR functionality and unlock mobile apps without in-app purchases.

Plex is in the process of moving music and photo management out of the main app, with Plexamp taking over music playback duties, and a new Plex Photos app handling camera uploads. The same features are still available with the same Plex Pass membership and the same account, you'll just need more apps installed if you care about music and camera uploads. Those features will be removed from the main Plex app sometime next year, if Plex's timeline doesn't change.

You can get the deal from Plex's website, and you'll need to enter promo code FANSFIRST25 if it's not already activated. The promotion is available now through 7:59 AM UTC on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Source: Plex