This article is sponsored by LiberLive. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-to Geek editorial staff.

The LiberLive C1 Stringless Smart Guitar is a revolutionary instrument that transforms the way you play, perform, and create music. Whether you’re a seasoned musician or a complete beginner, this innovative guitar opens up a world of musical possibilities, eliminating the barriers of traditional learning.

Over the years, LiberLive has received several awards, including the most recent 2022 Red Dot Product Design Award, the 2022 G-Mark Good Design Award, and the 2023 IDEA Design Award (Featured Finalist).

And now, it’s available at an incredible offer: $439 (down from $799), with a free accessories pack worth $69 included.

LiberLive C1 Stringless Smart Guitar

Your changes have been saved LiberLive C1 $439 $799 Save $360 $439 at LiberLive

Revolutionary Stringless Design for Effortless Playing

The LiberLive C1 features the world’s first stringless design, allowing you to dive into music creation without worrying about finger placements or mastering traditional chords. By simply flicking the paddle, you can play full chords effortlessly.

This intuitive design is perfect for anyone looking to start their musical journey or add a unique edge to their performances.

Your One-Person Band With Built-In Drum Machine and Bassline

Why settle for solo performances when you can sound like an entire band? The LiberLive C1’s built-in drum machine and bassline bring a dynamic, full-band experience to your music. Choose from a variety of nearly 100 rhythm patterns in the LiberLive app, letting you perform across multiple genres with ease. Whether it’s pop, rock, or jazz, this guitar has the versatility to match your creativity.

Smart App Integration for Seamless Learning

The LiberLive app takes the guesswork out of learning and performing. Its interactive chord sheets guide you step-by-step using LED indicators on the guitar, making it incredibly beginner-friendly. Additionally, the app lets you create, upload, and share custom chord sheets, offering a personalized music experience tailored to your style.

Portable and Ready for Any Stage

LiberLive

Designed for musicians on the go, the LiberLive C1 boasts a foldable unibody design and weighs just 1,900g (4.1 lbs). It’s compact enough to fit in its custom carry bag, making it perfect for traveling or impromptu jam sessions. With up to 6 hours of battery life on its built-in speakers (or 12 hours with external speakers), you can take your music anywhere—whether it’s a cozy indoor gig or an outdoor performance.

High-Fidelity Sound and Versatile Audio Options

The LiberLive C1 delivers exceptional sound quality, thanks to MicroDAW Sampling Synthesis Technology and Frequency Simulation Technology. Its built-in 20W subwoofer and 5W tweeter are calibrated by professional acoustics experts to ensure crystal-clear audio. For larger venues, you can connect to external speakers or sound systems using the 3.5mm audio output.

Customizable Chords and Advanced Features

The LiberLive C1 isn’t just easy to play—it’s incredibly powerful. With 72 customizable chords available through the app, you can tackle even the most complex compositions. Other advanced features include:

12-key transposition : Adjust keys on the fly to suit your singing range.

: Adjust keys on the fly to suit your singing range. Tap tempo : Set the perfect rhythm with a simple tap on the Beat Pad.

: Set the perfect rhythm with a simple tap on the Beat Pad. Fingerpicking pad : Mimics traditional single-note playing for added versatility.

: Mimics traditional single-note playing for added versatility. Strumming velocity: Adjust your strumming intensity for emotional performances.

Additional Features for Enhanced Creativity

The LiberLive C1 is packed with features to enrich your musical experience:

Versatile sound options : Experiment with sounds like piano and bass to expand your repertoire.

: Experiment with sounds like piano and bass to expand your repertoire. Accessories included : The package comes with a bag, strap, Type-C cable, and a manual to get you started.

: The package comes with a bag, strap, Type-C cable, and a manual to get you started. Durability: Built to last, the chord pads and picks are rated for over 1,000,000 uses.

Perfect for Every Musician

LiberLive

The LiberLive C1 isn’t just for performers; it’s a tool for creators of all levels. Beginners can enjoy its simplicity, while experienced musicians will appreciate the innovative features that allow for creative experimentation. Its sleek design is available in four colors, ensuring it looks as good as it sounds.

With its price reduced to $439 and a free accessories pack worth $69, the LiberLive C1 is an unbeatable deal. Whether you’re gifting it to an aspiring musician or upgrading your own gear, this smart guitar offers incredible value and an unparalleled music experience.

What’s in the Box?

Your purchase includes everything you need to get started:

LiberLive C1 Stringless Smart Guitar

Custom carry bag

Guitar strap

USB Type-C cable

Instruction manual

Music Without Limits

The LiberLive C1 Stringless Smart Guitar is more than an instrument; it’s a game-changer in the world of music. From its groundbreaking stringless design to its versatile features and portable build, it’s the perfect blend of innovation and creativity. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional, the LiberLive C1 is designed to help you perform, create, and share music like never before.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer—transform the way you make music today!