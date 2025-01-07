Summary LG's new microwave with a 27-inch screen actually makes sense.

The microwave serves as a smart home hub while also being a more affordable alternative to LG's smart fridges with big screens.

The appliance allows you to watch content in the kitchen and control your smart home, but there are concerns about screen durability and heat affecting display lifespan.

Shortly ahead of CES 2025, LG announced a microwave with a 27-inch screen on the front, and to most people this idea probably seems a little silly at first glance. Except, the more I think about it, the more sense this makes compared to any other "smart" kitchen product with a big screen we've seen so far.

A Microwave Already Kind of Looks Like a TV

Of all the things in a kitchen to put a screen on, a microwave makes the most sense aesthetically. At least, when I was a kid, I certainly had the thought! Thinking that it would be pretty cool if our microwave was also a TV. I guess I should have patented the idea 30 years ago!

In seriousness, installing a screen on the front of a microwave doesn't really change its basic aesthetic, it's practically a hidden feature. That's not quite true for devices like LG's InstaView fridge, where a single glance at it makes it clear this isn't a normal fridge.

LG

I'm also seriously dubious about whether the cost of having a screen you can see through on a fridge is worth it just to prevent a little cold air from escaping, but it is cool.

This Is an Actual Practical Use of Transparent Display Tech

I've been pretty critical of transparent OLED displays in things like TVs, but having a transparent display on the front of a microwave makes perfect sense. Now, to be clear, this particular microwave doesn't have an actual transparent screen. Instead, it uses internal cameras to show you what's going on inside the device. However, if some future models do make use of actual transparent screen tech (like in LGs TVs) it would be an appropriate use.

I Watch Shows in My Kitchen All the Time

My iPad is my most used computing device, and when I'm making food in the kitchen it basically plays the role of kitchen TV. Now, kitchen TVs used to be a thing. You'd even see them in some 80s and 90s movies, but these days it's easy enough to prop up your phone or tablet.

Honestly, if my microwave had a screen and speakers, I'd probably prefer that over my tablet for watching stuff in the kitchen. I'm always worried that the heat, moisture, and splatters could damage my stuff, but an appliance designed for that would probably be the better choice.

It’s a Logical Place for a Smart Home Hub in Your Kitchen

This device isn't just meant for content consumption—it's all about smart home control. It uses LG's smart home interface, and honestly, if you're going to have a smart home hub of some sort in your kitchen, a microwave is a logical piece of real estate to use. I can definitely see the microwave's screen being the main control panel for your smart home in the kitchen, without taking up any additional real estate.

It’s a More Affordable Alternative to LG’s Fridge

As of this writing, there aren't any official prices for this microwave that I could find, but it's probably not too off-base to assume that it will be much less expensive than one of LG's smart fridges with their enormous screens. So if you're looking for a smart home hub device in your kitchen, financially the microwave makes more sense.

Not that I expect the microwave itself to be cheap, but it should be somewhere in the ballpark of reasonable, at least a few generations down the line.

There Are Some Obvious Downsides

While I think this is a gimmick that's not really a gimmick when you think about it, there are some downsides that come to mind. Chief among them is how durable that screen has to be. I don't know about you, but I tend to close my microwave door a little too hard when I'm not paying attention, so I'd be keen to see how LG has mitigated cracking the screen after repeated door closures.

The other main thing I wonder about is how heat will affect the lifespan of the display. Also, you can't really adjust the angle of the screen without moving the whole oven. So strategic placement will be needed. Either way, depending on how empty my bank account is at the time, I might seriously consider a microwave like this when my current workhorse microwave inevitably meets its end.