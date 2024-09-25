LG has announced that the webOS software powering its smart TVs is now available for third-party gaming monitors with features optimized for gaming. The webOS Hub software will debut on Acer’s upcoming Nitro GS272U M QHD gaming monitor, with other makers to follow soon.

The platform supports variable refresh rates of up to 180 Hz for smooth gameplay without tearing and various connectivity options, including USB-C and DisplayPort video, plus wireless keyboards, mice, etc. This is actually an expansion of the webOS Hub platform; LG already provides webOS for third-party TVs and smart monitors, including its own. Earlier, Acer confirmed it would release three new Nitro gaming monitors and two smart monitors based on webOS.

Gamers will also like the built-in Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer for adjusting the webOS features for each game independently. Don’t own a gaming device? No problem, webOS Hub includes LG's Game Card app on third-party gaming monitors so that gamers can access cloud games via Nvidia GeForce Now and other online content.

Many high-end monitors nowadays have built-in streaming services, making it easy and practical to stream music and video without using a set-top box. For many years, webOS has enabled people to access online entertainment, such as popular streaming music and video services, out of the box. Productivity features like videoconferencing and document handling are also included and available through the Home Office card app. Other webOS Hub perks include support for smart home platforms and screen-mirroring technologies like AirPlay and Miracast.

LG Electronics

LG has been pushing webOS to third-party hardware. With our screens increasingly becoming mini computers, small wonder we’ve come to expect a bunch of features from our TV sets, monitors, and gaming monitors. Having streaming services built into these screens enables you to watch your favorite shows without using another device.

webOS, LG’s proprietary TV platform, has a storied past. Originally owned by Palm, webOS was conceived and released back in 2009 as a Linux kernel-based operating system for Palm smartphones. When HP acquired Palm, it open-sourced webOS and later sold it to LG Electronics, which turned it into a software platform for its TV sets as a successor to LG Netcast. webOS now powers a myriad of devices, from LG’s OLED and LCD TVs to its smart projectors and refrigerators to third-party TVs, smart monitors, and gaming monitors.

Source: LG Electronics