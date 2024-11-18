LG Electronics has revealed a gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 480Hz, which it claims is "the fastest of any QHD OLED monitor."

This 27-inch model is LG's most compact UltraGear OLED to date, and has a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution WOLED display. The LG 27GX790A uses LG's White OLED (WOLED) technology, a white OLED light source and color filters that produce its on-screen colors. LG claims this technology gives accurate color reproduction, high contrast ratios, deep blacks, and clear motion handling. The monitor has received VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification and the highest VESA ClearMR tier.

The monitor supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smoother gameplay and reduced visual artifacts. An Anti-Glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) coating should also improve visibility and comfort in brightly lit environments. The monitor is undoubtedly fast, with a 0.03 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time and a 480Hz refresh rate. The biggest potential downside is the 27-inch size, as many users of premium monitors are accustomed to 32 inches or above. Still, getting as good a response time on a bigger monitor is likely harder. Bigger monitors have slower pixel transitions, which would typically be negligible, but it's a bigger deal when the target speed is 0.03 milliseconds.

The monitor's DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 make it compatible with current and upcoming gaming hardware. The increased bandwidth of DisplayPort 2.1 (67% higher than DisplayPort 1.4) should support higher resolutions and refresh rates, particularly for next-generation GPUs coming in 2025. The monitor also has a 4-pole headphone jack with DTS Headphone:X support for 3D positional audio.

The 27GX790A's stand has a slim, L-shaped design, which is for keyboard placement over the base. It also can be adjusted by tilt (-5 degrees to +15 degrees), swivel (-30 degrees to +30 degrees), pivot, and height adjustment (110mm). Wall mounting is also supported by 100mm x 100mm VESA compatibility. No release date or price point was given in the announcement, but it will probably be expensive.

Source: LG