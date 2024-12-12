LG has stopped making all its Blu-ray and UHD Blu-ray players, including well-known models like the UBK80 and UBK90. While you can still buy the players that are currently in stock, LG has announced that it won’t produce anymore in the future.

This move is part of a larger trend in the electronics industry, as LG is not the first big brand to stop making UHD Blu-ray players; Oppo left the market in 2018, and Samsung followed in 2019. With the rise of streaming, it seems like Blu-Ray is the last optical disk format. The decision to end production is likely due to a drop in demand. More people are likely choosing to use streaming services, leading to fewer physical media sales, including Blu-ray and UHD Blu-ray players. Even though LG has stopped making Blu-ray players, the company says it's not completely leaving the market. They might start producing them again if demand goes up in the future.

For now, anyone looking to play UHD Blu-ray discs has few options. The obvious answer is the Sony PlayStation 5, which can play UHD Blu-ray discs, and the PS4 can play Blu-ray. However, neither supports Dolby Vision, which some video fans look for. The Xbox Series X can also play 4K Blu-ray discs, but it's also lacking Dolby Vision support.

The video game industry is also shifting away from physical media. In 2023, $174.5 billion was gained from digital game purchases, while only $9.5 billion was gained from physical sales, according to GamesIndustry.biz. So, it's more than just Blu-ray; it's the fact that times are changing.

The home entertainment industry is changing with the times, and it seems like this is just another domino in a line that leads to a digital-only future. Streaming is only becoming more popular, and at this point, only a few companies are left that still make UHD Blu-ray players like Magnetar’s UDP800 player.

Source: Engadget, flatpanelsHD