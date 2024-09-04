LG Electronics released a statement on their plans and how they will coincide with the expansion of AI. LG gram laptops will start to feature Intel Core Ultra processors to focus on their AI capabilities. This will all start with the LG gram 16.

LG Electronics has a new series of LG gram laptops, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors. The first model to be revealed is the LG gram 16 Pro, though LG isn't saying much about it yet. The company has shared its design, which looks like a typical Windows ultrabook, and it will use Intel's updated Core Ultra Series 2 processors for enhanced local AI performance. With up to 48 NPU TOPS and up to 67 GPU TOPS, this processor delivers up to 120 total platform TOPS for local AI performance. That unlocks Windows system features like Live Captions with real-time translation, camera and microphone post-processing effects, and AI image generation. Recall should also be available once Microsoft releases the fixed version.

An LG spokesperson said in a press release, "Together with LG, we are bringing to market the next generation of AI PCs that offer incredible performance, power efficiency and security capabilities for consumers. The LG gram 16 is a great example of an ultra-lightweight AI PC, powered by the all-new Intel Core Ultra processor, that delivers an outstanding and seamless experience for creators, working professionals and everyday users. We’re thrilled for people to experience the wide-ranging benefits these AI PCs can enable."

LG

Essentially, LG and Intel are collaborating in this effort to focus more on the AI aspect of PCs. The plan is to offer higher performance, power efficiency, and security. The LG gram 16 Pro will also feature an extended battery life, but there were no specifics about how long that battery will last.

The new LG gram series will be released sometime before the "end of 2024."

Source: LG Newsroom