LG Electronics has announced its lineup of LG Gram laptops for 2025: the Gram Pro, Gram Pro 2-in-1, Gram, and Gram Book. We'll get more details at CES 2025.

These new laptops are a big step up from the 2024 models with Intel's latest processors, the Intel Core Ultra H-Series (Arrow Lake) and the Intel Core Ultra V-Series (Lunar Lake). This upgrade to ultra processors was announced months ago, in September. The H-Series is designed for strong overall performance, while the V-Series focuses on tasks that involve artificial intelligence.

The laptops powered by Arrow Lake will be much better than the 2024 versions thanks to the upgrades in computing and graphics. The Lunar Lake models will also come with Microsoft's Copilot+ features, which includes real-time video subtitle translation, local AI image generation, and eventually Windows Recall.

The LG Gram Pro (17Z90TR) is designed to be both powerful and easy to carry. It has an Arrow Lake CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, making it great for graphic design, 3D rendering, video editing, and gaming tasks. The other model, the 16Z90TS, has a thinner 0.49-inch thin build and only weighs 2.73 pounds. The 16Z90TR also has a 16-inch screen and weighs 2.64 pounds.

The LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (model 16T90TP) has a large 16-inch OLED screen with a high resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels. The screen can refresh between 48 to 120 times per second and has a brightness of 400 nits. This laptop is still fairly light at 3.08 pounds, and its dimensions are 357.3 x 253.8 x 12.4 to 12.9 mm. It has a 77Wh battery. The LG Gram Book (15U50T) is a budget-friendly laptop that has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, expandable storage, a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter.

The models will be shown off in more detail at CES 2025 in January, and will likely be available from third-party retailers and LG's online store after that.

Source: LG