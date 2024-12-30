LG Electronics announced it will show off an expanded second-generation LG signature collection at CES 2025. While the new products focus on improving user experiences and ensuring smooth connectivity in smart home systems, there are some silly features.

LG revealed a new Smart InstaView Over-the-Range Microwave with three built-in cameras for monitoring cooking in real-time and a 27-inch Full-HD touchscreen display. Instead of looking through the see-through glass that every microwave has, cameras can do it for you. They then broadcast it on a screen in front of the microwave instead of the crystal clear view you get from seeing things in real life. This microwave also has standard entertainment options and works with the LG ThinQ Smart Home Dashboard.

It seems like this is made more for those who want to record the cooking process. The announcement says one of the uses is "time-lapse creation, capturing meals’ journeys from the oven to the table." It's an overengineered way to make the front usable for more smart home controls, instead of the convenience of uncomplicated appliances. There's also the question of whether LG will play ads on those screen eventually, which likely won't come now but should always be a worry.

The kitchen appliances include a 36-inch Smart InstaView French Door Refrigerator with a touch screen display, letting you see inside the fridge and customize visuals and music. It also uses ThinQ Food Management, which uses a camera to track food items, suggest recipes, and check expiration dates. The recipes are a cool feature, but opening the fridge isn't that complicated.

The fridge will also play a curated playlist, which is a pretty cool feature because many people play music in their kitchen while they cook. That's the future I've wanted to see, but like it's just something tacked on where it's not completely necessary, like the screen on the microwave.

The announcement also briefly mentioned a Slide-in Double Oven Induction Range with "Gourmet AI technology" and an LG Signature Dishwasher with a flush pop-out handle and "advanced cleaning technology."

The laundry appliances include the LG Signature Washer & Dryer and a 29-inch Washer and Dryer set from the same brand. Both use LG's AI Direct Drive 2.0 technology to take care of different fabrics and have energy-efficient heat pump drying. Each model has a 7-inch touchscreen for control. The LG area at CES 2025 will show off the new products in setups that look like a living room, laundry room, and kitchen.

Source: LG