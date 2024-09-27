Ultra-low-latency Bluetooth promises to bring amazing advantages to devices taking advantage of it, such as wireless earbuds? Will it give the same kind of advantage in a controller? LG's latest concept seems determined to finding out, and for what it's worth, it looks pretty cool.

LG has just showed off a new Bluetooth Ultra-Low Latency (BT ULL) controller. This was developed in collaboration with Razer and MediaTek and was showcased at the LG webOS Summit 2024. The cool part about it is that it has response times of less than 1ms. This is the kind of innovation that you can expect from ULL Bluetooth, as Bluetooth tends to suffer from latency issues a lot, but it will likely be noticed more by pro gamers than by anyone else, since every millisecond counts in games such as Counter-Strike 2.

Razer developed the first game controller equipped with BT ULL technology. A live demonstration at the summit showcased the controller's superior responsiveness and precision compared to standard Bluetooth controllers, particularly in fast-paced games like first-person shooters, fighting games, and racing titles. LG plans to launch a certification program for third-party game controllers to ensure seamless compatibility with BT ULL technology on webOS smart TVs. Razer will be the first company to receive this certification. The BT ULL technology is also being integrated into MediaTek's Wi-Fi "MT7921" chipset, which will also feature Wi-Fi 6 technology for optimal performance.

LG's latest premium OLED TVs and LG QNED TVs, supporting refresh rates of 120Hz or higher, are slated to launch in 2025 with built-in BT ULL technology. Similarly, should you get one of these controllers, it will also need full BT ULL support if you want to take full advantage of what they offer, since both sides need to support such a low latency.

We're excited to see these controllers hit store shelves, but time will tell whether the improvements are as good as they currently look.

Source: LG