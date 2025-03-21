LG 55-Inch Class QNED85T Series LED Smart TV 4K Processor Flat Screen The LG 55-inch QNED85T is a smart 4K TV with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It supports HDR formats like Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The TV uses Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology for bright colors, but the viewing angles aren't great. For video game players, it has FreeSync and four HDMI 2.1 ports. It runs on webOS and has features like AirPlay 2 and voice assistant support. See at Amazon

The LG 55-inch Class QNED85T Series LED 55-inch 4K Smart TV is currently on sale for half its original price. While the list price has gone down considerably, the discount is the lowest it's ever been.

Initially priced at $996.99, the LG 55-inch 4K Smart TV has been marked down to $649.00, which is a 35% drop from its launch price. However, you can find it on Amazon for just $499.99 now, which means a significant 50% discount from the original price, and it’s the lowest price ever recorded for this model. This is a great deal compared to earlier sales, with the best price before now being above $570.

This LED TV features a 55-inch screen with 4K resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, designed to enhance both picture and sound quality based on what you're watching. The display benefits from Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies, which improve color accuracy and depth. Mini LEDs, which are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs, are used to boost brightness and reduce the halo effect often seen with LED backlighting. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10 for better quality in high dynamic range content.

In terms of smart features, the QNED85T comes with built-in support for Alexa voice commands, FreeSync for high refresh rate gaming, and Apple’s AirPlay 2 for streaming from Apple devices. It also works with Google Assistant and HomeKit and has four HDMI 2.1 inputs.

The current sale price of $499.99 on Amazon makes this LG QNED85T a very affordable choice compared to the higher-end models in LG’s range, particularly their OLED TVs. It's likely not going to remain at this price for long, so you should get it if you're in the market.