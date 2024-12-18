LG Electronics is previewing its updated 2025 QNED EVO TV lineup, showing new features in color technology, wireless capabilities, AI processing, and personalized experiences. We'll learn more about the new TVs at CES next month.

The models shown by LG Electronics mix their advancements in OLED technology with the premium LCD QNED EVO series. A standout feature, especially in the QNED9M model, is the True Wireless 4K technology. This helps the wireless transmission of 4K images at 144Hz through a Zero Connect Box, reducing clutter by requiring only a power cable. Additionally, it’s certified with AMD FreeSync Premium, which is great for gaming.

One of the main upgrades is the Dynamic QNED Color Solution, which replaces quantum dots to show more realistic colors, achieving a 100% Color Volume certification from Intertek. The image and sound quality have also gotten better with the new α8 AI Processor, which offers a 70% increase in AI performance over older models. This processor improves picture quality through advanced upscaling and noise reduction and optimizes HDR content.

There are a few smaller things that should come as well. The QNED EVO should come with the new AI Magic Remote with a button for content recommendations. It also offers Voice ID, a Generative AI Gallery, and options to customize picture and sound settings. Users can search for content based on specific wants, like movies set in a certain city. The webOS 25 platform supports these personalized features and will continue to get updates through the webOS Re:New Program.

The 2025 QNED EVO lineup will include sizes from 40 to 100 inches. For audio, it improves 2-channel sound to give a virtual 9.1.2-channel experience, making it clearer and more immersive.

LG is combining typically found in LG's OLED technology with the QNED EVO series, which should give high picture quality and add wireless technology and features. Accoding to LG, the company wants its 2025 QNED EVO to give an LCD experience comparable to its high-end OLED TVs. There will likely be more information given during CES 2025, which starts in January.

Source: LG