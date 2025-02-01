Japanese car manufacturers are acclaimed for their reliability and are built to last. Luxury automaker Lexus is no exception, and we've ranked and sorted their most reliable models from the last decade so you can enjoy the Lexus experience at a discounted price.

Why focus on Lexus? Per Consumer Reports ranking, Lexus is ranked number one for used car reliability among car brands in 2025. For new car reliability, the Japanese automaker is ranked second, and for owner satisfaction, it ranked fifth. What's more, as Toyota's upscale sub-brand, Lexus is ranked second on the list of luxury brands. However you slice the rankings, it's a safe bet to pick up a used Lexus.

So, what's Lexus' secret formula? For starters, it's one of a few luxury automakers that successfully merges technologically advanced designs with consistently outstanding reliability. Its interiors are quiet and finished with finely crafted materials, too, while its engines are generally smooth and powerful, with many of its cars and SUVs available with more fuel-efficient hybrid powertrains.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Lexus and other authoritative sources. The models below have been ranked based on their Consumer Report Reliability Verdict.

10 2019 Lexus UX 250h AWD

Reliability Verdict: 79/100

Lexus

The Lexus UX is not only handsome, but it's efficient and heaps of fun to drive, too. Courtesy of a pair of electric motors, the UX 250h takes everything there is to love about the gas-powered version and amplifies it.

UX 250h AWD Performance Specifications

Engine 2.0-liter inline-four + electric motors Transmission CVT automatic Horsepower 181 horsepower Torque 140 lb.ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 8.6 seconds Top Speed 110 mph (limited)

(Data was collected from Lexus)

As well as being more efficient, it's more powerful than its non-hybrid sibling. What's more, it has a luxurious interior with high-quality materials and a comfortable driving position, making for a seriously solid luxury CUV.

Pros

Good fuel economy

Compliant ride

High-quality interior

Cons

Limited rear seat space

Trunk is very small

Infotainment system fiddly to use

9 2015 Lexus RX 350

Reliability Verdict: 81/100

Lexus

The Lexus RX 350 is a well-built, luxurious SUV with an excellent reputation for reliability. Offering more than ample space to accommodate lots of shopping bags or sports gear, it's hard to go wrong in an RX.

RX 350 Performance Specifications

Engine 3.5-liter V6 Transmission 6-speed automatic Horsepower 270 horsepower Torque 248 lb.ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 7.8 seconds Top Speed 112 mph (limited)

(Data was collected from Lexus)

A comfortable everyday cruiser, the RX 350 has a soft suspension, allowing it to soak up road imperfections, making for a plush ride. Powered by a 3.5-liter V6, it's got plenty of poke about it, too.

Pros

Generous safety equipment

Great tech kit

Strong acceleration in a straight line

Cons

Feels heavy on the road

Little to no steering feel

Sloppy in the corners

8 2017 Lexus NX 200t

Reliability Verdict: 84/100

Lexus

The NX 200t represents a different type of Lexus crossover SUV. As well as being sharply styled, it possesses a much sportier driving experience than the Lexus norm, while also being a little bigger than most other luxury crossover SUVs.

NX 200t Performance Specifications

Engine 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 Transmission 6-speed automatic Horsepower 235 horsepower Torque 258 lb.ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 7.0 seconds Top Speed 124 mph (limited)

(Data was collected from Lexus)

The NX 200t possesses all the Lexus trademarks. It's got an ultra-smooth engine, a quiet cabin, superior quality, and a reputation for excellent reliability.

Pros

Smooth and quiet engine

Copious high-tech features

Impeccable cabin construction and quality

Cons

Cargo capacity limited

Frustrating Remote Touch tech interface

No third-row seat option

7 2022 Lexus RX 350L

Reliability Verdict: 87/100

Lexus

The RX 350L may look aggressive and sporty, however, its character says otherwise. Behind the wheel, it's relaxed and comfortable, making it a perfect choice for cruising.

RX 350L Performance Specifications

Engine 3.5-liter V6 Transmission 8-speed automatic Horsepower 290 horsepower Torque 263 lb.ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 8.1 seconds Top Speed 124 mph (limited)

(Data was collected from Lexus)

The RX 350L has all the safety features and luxury you'd expect from Lexus, in addition to a few pleasant surprises like its roominess. Oh, and it's powered by a naturally-aspirated 3.5-liter V6 that's silky smooth, with an eight-speed automatic that shifts decisively.

Pros

Cabin finished with top-quality materials

Excellent ride and seat comfort

Advanced safety features come as standard

Cons

Third-row space is tight

Touchpad controller is distracting to use

Visibility hampered by pillar and mirror placement

6 2022 Lexus GX 460

Reliability Verdict: 87/100

Lexus

If you're part of the overlanding community, you'll know just how big a following the GX has. It's built quite a reputation for its reliability, stellar suspension, and ease of customization.

GX 460 Performance Specifications

Engine 4.6-liter V8 Transmission 6-speed automatic Horsepower 301 horsepower Torque 329 lb.ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 7.8 seconds Top Speed 110 mph (limited)

(Data was collected from Lexus)

Aside from its off-road capability, the GX's cabin is upscale and welcoming, with real wood surfaces and excellent visibility all around. What's more, its naturally-aspirated 4.6-liter V8 is very smooth, torque-rich, and rewarding.

Pros

Very capable off-road

Silky smooth powertrain

Luxurious interior

Cons

V8's thirst for fuel

Compromised cargo hold

Traditional-SUV on-road dynamics

5 2024 Lexus RX 350h

Reliability Verdict: 87/100

Lexus

If you're in the market for a vehicle that's incredibly quiet, comfortable, and roomy, with a wonderfully silky ride, the RX 350h should be on your list of contenders. That's without mentioning its fantastic technology and safety features.

RX 350h Performance Specifications

Engine 2.5-liter inline-4 + electric motors Transmission CVT automatic Horsepower 246 horsepower Torque 233 lb.ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 7.4 seconds Top Speed 124 mph

(Data was collected from Lexus)

Being a hybrid, the RX 350h is incredibly frugal, too, capable of 37 mpg city / 34 mpg highway. It's powered by a 2.5-liter engine mated to two electric motors, producing 246 horsepower—ample enough power to zip around town.

Pros

Upscale, high-tech interior

Cushy ride

Plenty of space

Cons

Panoramic roof eats into backseat headroom

Unintuitive infotainment

Lofty price

4 2023 Lexus ES 300h

Reliability Verdict: 89/100

Lexus

A luxury hybrid sedan, the ES 300h has earned a reputation for its whisper-quiet ride and comfort, as well as its refined design and advanced technology. Speaking of the latter, this sedan has a bundle of tech features, designed to enhance protection and support driver awareness and decision-making.

ES 300h Performance Specifications

Engine 2.5-liter inline-4 + electric motors Transmission CVT automatic Horsepower 215 horsepower Torque 163 lb.ft Driveline FWD 0-60 MPH 8.1 seconds Top Speed 112 mph

(Data was collected from Lexus)

The ES 300h boasts impressive fuel economy given its size and power, too, with an average mileage of over 40 mpg. Out on the open road, the sedan has responsive steering and restrained body lean, contributing towards its reputation as a cushy cruiser.

Pros

Sublime ride comfort

Impressive fuel economy

Indulgent interior

Cons

Cramped rear seat

Confusing controls

Lackluster acceleration

3 2015 Lexus GS 350 AWD

Reliability Verdict: 90/100

Lexus

If you're seeking the right balance of luxury, performance, and reliability, the GS 350 AWD has you covered. The sedan's cabin is quiet and made of high quality materials, while its ride is plush and comfortable.

GS 350 AWD Performance Specifications

Engine 3.5-liter V6 Transmission 6-speed automatic Horsepower 306 horsepower Torque 277 lb.ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 5.7 seconds Top Speed 131 mph

(Data was collected from Lexus)

One of the best luxury midsize cars you can buy used, the GS 350 AWD has outstanding safety and reliability ratings. And having an AWD system, it's really good in the rain and snow, too.

Pros

Exceptional reliability

Highly adjustable seats

Spacious front

Cons

Distracting infotainment system

Rear seats don't fold

Small fuel tank

2 2018 Lexus ES 350

Reliability Verdict: 90/100

Lexus

Nothing exudes value like America's favorite midsize luxury sedan: the Lexus ES 350. Equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, it kicks out 268 horsepower and 248 lb-ft of torque, driving the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

ES 350 Performance Specifications

Engine 3.5-liter V6 Transmission 6-speed automatic Horsepower 268 horsepower Torque 248 lb.ft Driveline FWD 0-60 MPH 7.1 seconds Top Speed 130 mph (limited)

(Data was collected from Lexus)

The A-1 build quality of the ES 350 is unmistakable inside and out, and along with its smooth and easy ride style, reveals its refined underpinnings and solidifies its standing as the top-selling midsize luxury sedan in the US. The Lexus ES 350 is masterfully equipped to deliver exactly what it was designed to, which is an exemplary driving experience for families or executives.

Pros

Smooth and responsive V6 engine

Top-not build quality

Plush ride and comfortable interior

Cons

Doesn't handle as well as more agile competitors

Isn't a car that will excite drivers

Infotainment system lags behind rivals

1 2024 Lexus NX 350h

Reliability Verdict: 92/100