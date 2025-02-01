Japanese car manufacturers are acclaimed for their reliability and are built to last. Luxury automaker Lexus is no exception, and we've ranked and sorted their most reliable models from the last decade so you can enjoy the Lexus experience at a discounted price.
Why focus on Lexus? Per Consumer Reports ranking, Lexus is ranked number one for used car reliability among car brands in 2025. For new car reliability, the Japanese automaker is ranked second, and for owner satisfaction, it ranked fifth. What's more, as Toyota's upscale sub-brand, Lexus is ranked second on the list of luxury brands. However you slice the rankings, it's a safe bet to pick up a used Lexus.
So, what's Lexus' secret formula? For starters, it's one of a few luxury automakers that successfully merges technologically advanced designs with consistently outstanding reliability. Its interiors are quiet and finished with finely crafted materials, too, while its engines are generally smooth and powerful, with many of its cars and SUVs available with more fuel-efficient hybrid powertrains.
In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Lexus and other authoritative sources. The models below have been ranked based on their Consumer Report Reliability Verdict.
10 2019 Lexus UX 250h AWD
Reliability Verdict: 79/100
The Lexus UX is not only handsome, but it's efficient and heaps of fun to drive, too. Courtesy of a pair of electric motors, the UX 250h takes everything there is to love about the gas-powered version and amplifies it.
UX 250h AWD Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.0-liter inline-four + electric motors
|
Transmission
|
CVT automatic
|
Horsepower
|
181 horsepower
|
Torque
|
140 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
8.6 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
110 mph (limited)
(Data was collected from Lexus)
As well as being more efficient, it's more powerful than its non-hybrid sibling. What's more, it has a luxurious interior with high-quality materials and a comfortable driving position, making for a seriously solid luxury CUV.
Pros
- Good fuel economy
- Compliant ride
- High-quality interior
Cons
- Limited rear seat space
- Trunk is very small
- Infotainment system fiddly to use
9 2015 Lexus RX 350
Reliability Verdict: 81/100
The Lexus RX 350 is a well-built, luxurious SUV with an excellent reputation for reliability. Offering more than ample space to accommodate lots of shopping bags or sports gear, it's hard to go wrong in an RX.
RX 350 Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
3.5-liter V6
|
Transmission
|
6-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
270 horsepower
|
Torque
|
248 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
7.8 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
112 mph (limited)
(Data was collected from Lexus)
A comfortable everyday cruiser, the RX 350 has a soft suspension, allowing it to soak up road imperfections, making for a plush ride. Powered by a 3.5-liter V6, it's got plenty of poke about it, too.
Pros
- Generous safety equipment
- Great tech kit
- Strong acceleration in a straight line
Cons
- Feels heavy on the road
- Little to no steering feel
- Sloppy in the corners
8 2017 Lexus NX 200t
Reliability Verdict: 84/100
The NX 200t represents a different type of Lexus crossover SUV. As well as being sharply styled, it possesses a much sportier driving experience than the Lexus norm, while also being a little bigger than most other luxury crossover SUVs.
NX 200t Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4
|
Transmission
|
6-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
235 horsepower
|
Torque
|
258 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
7.0 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
124 mph (limited)
(Data was collected from Lexus)
The NX 200t possesses all the Lexus trademarks. It's got an ultra-smooth engine, a quiet cabin, superior quality, and a reputation for excellent reliability.
Pros
- Smooth and quiet engine
- Copious high-tech features
- Impeccable cabin construction and quality
Cons
- Cargo capacity limited
- Frustrating Remote Touch tech interface
- No third-row seat option
7 2022 Lexus RX 350L
Reliability Verdict: 87/100
The RX 350L may look aggressive and sporty, however, its character says otherwise. Behind the wheel, it's relaxed and comfortable, making it a perfect choice for cruising.
RX 350L Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
3.5-liter V6
|
Transmission
|
8-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
290 horsepower
|
Torque
|
263 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
8.1 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
124 mph (limited)
(Data was collected from Lexus)
The RX 350L has all the safety features and luxury you'd expect from Lexus, in addition to a few pleasant surprises like its roominess. Oh, and it's powered by a naturally-aspirated 3.5-liter V6 that's silky smooth, with an eight-speed automatic that shifts decisively.
Pros
- Cabin finished with top-quality materials
- Excellent ride and seat comfort
- Advanced safety features come as standard
Cons
- Third-row space is tight
- Touchpad controller is distracting to use
- Visibility hampered by pillar and mirror placement
6 2022 Lexus GX 460
Reliability Verdict: 87/100
If you're part of the overlanding community, you'll know just how big a following the GX has. It's built quite a reputation for its reliability, stellar suspension, and ease of customization.
GX 460 Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
4.6-liter V8
|
Transmission
|
6-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
301 horsepower
|
Torque
|
329 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
7.8 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
110 mph (limited)
(Data was collected from Lexus)
Aside from its off-road capability, the GX's cabin is upscale and welcoming, with real wood surfaces and excellent visibility all around. What's more, its naturally-aspirated 4.6-liter V8 is very smooth, torque-rich, and rewarding.
Pros
- Very capable off-road
- Silky smooth powertrain
- Luxurious interior
Cons
- V8's thirst for fuel
- Compromised cargo hold
- Traditional-SUV on-road dynamics
5 2024 Lexus RX 350h
Reliability Verdict: 87/100
If you're in the market for a vehicle that's incredibly quiet, comfortable, and roomy, with a wonderfully silky ride, the RX 350h should be on your list of contenders. That's without mentioning its fantastic technology and safety features.
RX 350h Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.5-liter inline-4 + electric motors
|
Transmission
|
CVT automatic
|
Horsepower
|
246 horsepower
|
Torque
|
233 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
7.4 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
124 mph
(Data was collected from Lexus)
Being a hybrid, the RX 350h is incredibly frugal, too, capable of 37 mpg city / 34 mpg highway. It's powered by a 2.5-liter engine mated to two electric motors, producing 246 horsepower—ample enough power to zip around town.
Pros
- Upscale, high-tech interior
- Cushy ride
- Plenty of space
Cons
- Panoramic roof eats into backseat headroom
- Unintuitive infotainment
- Lofty price
4 2023 Lexus ES 300h
Reliability Verdict: 89/100
A luxury hybrid sedan, the ES 300h has earned a reputation for its whisper-quiet ride and comfort, as well as its refined design and advanced technology. Speaking of the latter, this sedan has a bundle of tech features, designed to enhance protection and support driver awareness and decision-making.
ES 300h Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.5-liter inline-4 + electric motors
|
Transmission
|
CVT automatic
|
Horsepower
|
215 horsepower
|
Torque
|
163 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
FWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
8.1 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
112 mph
(Data was collected from Lexus)
The ES 300h boasts impressive fuel economy given its size and power, too, with an average mileage of over 40 mpg. Out on the open road, the sedan has responsive steering and restrained body lean, contributing towards its reputation as a cushy cruiser.
Pros
- Sublime ride comfort
- Impressive fuel economy
- Indulgent interior
Cons
- Cramped rear seat
- Confusing controls
- Lackluster acceleration
3 2015 Lexus GS 350 AWD
Reliability Verdict: 90/100
If you're seeking the right balance of luxury, performance, and reliability, the GS 350 AWD has you covered. The sedan's cabin is quiet and made of high quality materials, while its ride is plush and comfortable.
GS 350 AWD Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
3.5-liter V6
|
Transmission
|
6-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
306 horsepower
|
Torque
|
277 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
5.7 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
131 mph
(Data was collected from Lexus)
One of the best luxury midsize cars you can buy used, the GS 350 AWD has outstanding safety and reliability ratings. And having an AWD system, it's really good in the rain and snow, too.
Pros
- Exceptional reliability
- Highly adjustable seats
- Spacious front
Cons
- Distracting infotainment system
- Rear seats don't fold
- Small fuel tank
2 2018 Lexus ES 350
Reliability Verdict: 90/100
Nothing exudes value like America's favorite midsize luxury sedan: the Lexus ES 350. Equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, it kicks out 268 horsepower and 248 lb-ft of torque, driving the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
ES 350 Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
3.5-liter V6
|
Transmission
|
6-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
268 horsepower
|
Torque
|
248 lb.ft
|
Driveline
|
FWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
7.1 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
130 mph (limited)
(Data was collected from Lexus)
The A-1 build quality of the ES 350 is unmistakable inside and out, and along with its smooth and easy ride style, reveals its refined underpinnings and solidifies its standing as the top-selling midsize luxury sedan in the US. The Lexus ES 350 is masterfully equipped to deliver exactly what it was designed to, which is an exemplary driving experience for families or executives.
Pros
- Smooth and responsive V6 engine
- Top-not build quality
- Plush ride and comfortable interior
Cons
- Doesn't handle as well as more agile competitors
- Isn't a car that will excite drivers
- Infotainment system lags behind rivals