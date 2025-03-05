Summary Gamers enjoy making hideous characters for fun.

Making ugly characters has become a tradition, seen in franchises like The Elder Scrolls and Dark Souls.

Modern character creators offer more customization, leading to even more grotesque creations in games.

If a game has a character creator, you better know some people will spend more time in that tool than the rest of the game. Most people like to recreate themselves, or the most beautiful character possible, but a devoted segment of gamers always try to make the most grotesque characters for the lulz.

Making the Most Hideous Player Characters on Purpose Is a Fine Gaming Tradition

The first time I caught on to the practice of making purposefully ugly and bizarre characters was with the release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. It didn't help that even "good" Oblivion characters were pretty ugly at the best of times, but many players decided to really lean into it. There are still numerous forum threads where players show off their most hideous characters, such as this bizarre collection from Funnyjunk.