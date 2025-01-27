Google Maps is more than just a navigation tool. It can help you identify less busy hours for businesses, save on tolls and fuel, and even revisit your past travel history. Here are some lesser-known tips to help you make the most of Google Maps.

8 Check When a Business Is Less Crowded

Do you dislike arriving at a business only to find it overcrowded? With Google Maps, you can check the peak and off-peak hours of businesses and attractions to avoid the rush. This feature leverages Google Location History data from visitors to predict how busy a location might be. This helps you plan your visit during less crowded times.

To use it, open the listing of the place you plan to visit on Google Maps and scroll down to the Popular Times section. Here, you'll find a bar graph displaying the busiest and quietest times for each day of the week. Select your desired day, and it will highlight the best times to visit. Keep in mind, though, that this is an estimate, and actual crowd levels may vary.

The steps to enable these features in the Google Maps app on iPhone may vary from those on Android.

7 Cut Fuel and Toll Costs

Toll and fuel expenses can add up quickly during travel and put a strain on your budget. If you're a cost-conscious person and want to save money, you can use Google Maps to show you the most fuel-efficient route and avoid toll roads. You can activate the filters to explore alternate routes and tailor your journey for maximum cost efficiency.

To use this feature, enter your destination, tap the filter icon, and enable the "Avoid Tolls" and "Prefer Fuel-Efficient Routes" options. Remember that toll-free routes are usually longer, which may mean more fuel consumption. Experiment with these settings to find the most cost-effective route, even if it means paying a toll.

6 Save Your Regular Routes

If you constantly search for the same routes, like your commute to work, the gym, or your favorite restaurant, you waste valuable time. Google Maps allows you to save these routes, so you won’t need to repeatedly enter the same destination.

First, you should save your Home and Work locations. Open Google Maps, go to the search bar, tap "Home" or "Work," and enter the address. To save other locations, open the listing of the place, tap "Save," and select a list. Once saved, you can easily tap on these locations to open the route instantly.

5 Download Maps for Offline Access

When traveling to remote areas, you might encounter places with no internet or poor network coverage. However, the lack of internet doesn't mean you have to rely on locals for directions. Google Maps allows you to download maps of your routes ahead of time so that you can navigate even without an internet connection.

To download a route, open Google Maps, search for your destination, and tap on the name or address. Next, tap the "More" button, select "Download Offline Map," and then hit "Download." The map will download in the background, and once completed, you can use it for navigation. Keep in mind, though, that offline maps won't provide traffic information or alternate routes.

4 Use Incognito Mode for Privacy

Google Maps offers an Incognito mode that prevents your location searches, navigation history, and visited places from being saved to your Google account. If you want to keep certain activities private, you can use this mode. Also, anything you do while in Incognito mode won't be used to personalize your Maps experience.

To activate Incognito mode, open Google Maps, tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner, and select "Turn on Incognito mode." While this mode ensures your activity remains private, you won’t be able to save locations, download offline maps, see search completion suggestions, and access other features. Check the details on the Google support page.

3 Find Gas Stations and Compare Prices

While you're probably aware that Google Maps can help you find nearby gas stations in case you run low on fuel, you might not know that it can also help you compare gas prices at these stations, allowing you to choose the most affordable option.

To check gas prices, open Google Maps, tap on the "Gas" option from the search menu, and you'll see nearby stations. Each listing will display the price they offer. However, keep in mind that this feature relies on business owners to update the pricing information. For example, in my area, none of the gas stations display their fuel prices.

2 Review Your Previous Trips

Google Maps tracks the places you've visited and the routes you've taken, allowing you to reminisce and reflect on past trips. This data acts as a personal travel log, and you can use it to help plan future adventures. However, Google Maps only stores this information if the Timeline feature is enabled in your account settings.

To revisit your past travels, open the Google Maps app, tap the profile icon in the top-right corner, and select "Your Timeline." You can then choose a specific date to see where you've been on that day.

If no data appears, the Timeline feature is likely turned off. In that case, tap "Review Settings" and enable it in your Google account.

1 Switch to Satellite View

While the standard map view provides directions and helps you navigate, Satellite View offers a more detailed perspective by displaying aerial imagery of locations. This allows you to clearly identify landmarks, buildings, or terrain features that might not be visible in the standard view. However, this view consumes more data.

To enable Satellite View on Android, tap your profile icon, go to Settings, and toggle on the "Start Maps in Satellite View" option.

These tips can help you save time and simplify your journeys, so give them a go and see how it enhances your travel. Google Maps is full of useful features beyond navigation, so explore everything the service has to offer.