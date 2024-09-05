Lenovo has introduced a new laptop, the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition, designed in collaboration with Intel. The laptop is part of the Intel Evo Edition Copilot+ PC1 series, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors.

The laptop is powered by Intel's new Series 2 Core Ultra processors with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It also features a 15.3-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop has a 70WHr battery, designed for extended sessions, and offers top-tier connectivity with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. It's really powerful and is a great choice for any creative or productivity-focused buyers.

Lenovo

In addition to these features, the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition offers Smart Share. Smart Share lets you easily transfer photos between your smartphone and laptop, and Smart Care gives you real-time support from Lenovo technicians. The Smart Modes let owners customize their PC experience based on their needs, while the Wellness features help buyers maintain eye health and posture.

The laptop measures just 13.54 x 9.27 inches, with a depth of 0.55 inches and a weight of 3.2 lbs. The right side has the Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A. The left side of the laptop has a Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and an Audio Combo Jack. You don't need headphones if you don't want them, as the laptop comes with four speakers and Dolby Atmos Audio. The camera on the laptop has FHD IR and comes with a privacy shutter.

The Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is expected to be available this month, but there's no confirmation on the exact day. What is confirmed is that the retail price on the official store page will start at $1299.

Source: Lenovo