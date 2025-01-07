Lenovo has announced new additions to its Yoga line of laptops at CES 2025. These are the Yoga Book 9i and the Yoga Slim 9i, but the Book 9i comes with a touch dual screen.

While the names suggest that it's just a base model and a slimmer model, they're designed for different uses and look a lot different from each other. Both devices use AI and are portable, but the Slim 9i focuses on a clean, continuous display, while the Book 9i offers more flexible options for multitasking.

The Yoga Slim 9i is a Copilot+ PC powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with a 48 TOPS NPU. It has a 14-inch 4K PureSight Pro OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. What's interesting about the Slim is that its camera-under-display technology lets it have a 98% screen-to-body ratio. The display is protected by impact-resistant glass.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a dual-screen convertible laptop featuring two 14-inch touchscreen displays. There are two display options: a 2.8K (2880x1800) PureSight POLED display or a 4K (3840 x 2400) PureSight Pro OLED display. Both displays have a 16:10 aspect ratio. A 360-degree rotating soundbar with four Dolby Atmos speakers is integrated between the screens. The laptop includes a 1.5mm travel keyboard with a silk-touch or Yoga coating and a webcam. We've seen this type of design on a few other laptops, and it can be a useful productivity boost depending on your work.

Powering the Yoga Book 9i are Intel Core Ultra 7 processors (either the 255H or 258V). Memory options reach up to 32GB LPDDR5X, and storage options include up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The can be an 88Whr battery (2.8K model) or a 75Whr battery (4K model) and a 65W Type-C adapter.

The Yoga Book 9i has a May 2025 release date and a $1,999 starting price, while the Yoga Slim 9i will be available starting in February 2025 with an expected starting price of $1,849. Anyone interested in these models can buy them on the official website when they are available.

Source: Lenovo