Lenovo just announced new ThinkPad X9 14 and X9 15 Aura Edition laptops at CES 2025. They have a new 'Engine Hub' design that is supposed to improve repairability and performance.

These laptops use Intel Core Ultra processors and follow the trend of being Copilot+ PCs. The ThinkPad X9 comes with Lenovo AI Now, an on-device assistant that uses Meta’s Llama 3.0 technology so private data doesn't leave the laptop. Lenovo AI Now helps automate tasks like organizing documents and managing the device, making it easier for users to access their information. Future updates are supposed to include features like retrieving knowledge across devices, better document searches and summaries, and support for multiple languages such as German, Spanish, and French.

The ThinkPad X9 series has a special 'Engine Hub' that has important parts and connections all in one place. This helps keep the laptops cool and working well, letting you work longer without bulking the laptop. It also has Thunderbolt ports on both sides, which makes it easy to connect to docks, monitors, and other USB-C devices. Plus, the simple design makes it easy to service, allowing quick access through the D cover to repair the battery or SSD.

Lenovo mentioned it created the ThinkPad X9 series for professionals who need a good mix of performance and personal use. These laptops have long-lasting batteries, HDMI 2.1, and Intel Wi-Fi 7, making switching between different tasks easy.

Close

The ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition features a 14-inch display and comes in both touch and non-touch versions. It can be equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory, Intel Arc Xe2 graphics, and offers up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. This model also has a 55Whr battery that the user can easily replace and weighs 1.21kg.

The ThinkPad X9 15 Aura Edition has a larger 15.3-inch display with both touch and non-touch options as well. It also supports up to the Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB of LPDDR5x memory, Intel Arc Xe2 graphics, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. This model has an 80Whr battery that is also user-replaceable and weighs 1.45kg.

Both laptops include several security options, such as a fingerprint reader, IR camera, and dTPM for added protection. The ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition will be available starting February 2025, with an expected starting price of $1399. On the other hand, the ThinkPad X9 15 Aura Edition will be available starting February 2025, with an expected starting price of $1549. They should be available from the official Lenovo website and other retailers.

Source: Lenovo