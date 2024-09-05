Lenovo just announced ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition, featuring Intel's fastest Core Ultra Series 2 processor. The chip enables advanced on-device AI experiences. And the notebook itself has a slim and sleek design.

The second-generation Intel Core Ultra 9 is at the heart of ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition. It works with up to 32GB of fast LPDDR5 memory and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage. Lenovo’s internal testing shows that the 57 Wh battery (which is user-replaceable) powering this laptop can last over 18 hours. The battery gains come from the stellar performance of the Core Ultra 9 processor, which Lenovo says consumes 25% less power. At 2.16 pounds (980g), the X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition is incredibly lightweight, measuring 312.8 x 2.75 x 8.08-14.37 mm. It comes in a single Eclipse Black shade.

The "Aura Edition" here refers to the AI experiences that Lenovo has packed into this laptop, including Smart Modes and Smart Share. Smart Modes automatically detect when you’re on insecure Wi-Fi and connect you to a VPN, intelligently silence notifications to keep you focused, remind you to take breaks when you’ve been working too long, and enhance meetings with optimized webcam performance. Smart Share lets you drag and drop files between your computer and phone with a single tap.

The X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition has a dedicated key to launch Copilot+ PC features too. But it’s not available right out of the box because Lenovo is planning on activating it later in the year through updates (Microsoft is still ironing out the kinks). Live Captions, Recall, Cocreator, and Window Studio Effects are some of the features bundled in Copilot+ PC. Some of these AI features are powered by the dedicated NPU inside the Intel Core Ultra 9, clocking in at 48 TOPS.

We’re looking at a 14-inch 2.8K OLED anti-glare Dolby certified screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Dolby certified dual speakers and a dual microphone array are also onboard. The HD webcam has a privacy shutter, alongside an IR camera that powers face unlocking. You can configure the touchpad to respond with haptic feedback. Power users will appreciate the two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A, one HDMI 2.1, and an audio jack port array.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition is expected to be available later this month, from Lenovo's online store and third-party retailers, with a starting price of $1299.

Source: Lenovo