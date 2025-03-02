Lenovo's latest concept laptop is a bit of an odd duck. Its foldable display not only provides a super-tall vertical viewing area, but it can bend back to show slideshows, videos, and other content to people who are sitting across from you.

Shown at MWC 2025, the ThinkBook Flip AI PC Concept features an unorthodox outward-folding display. Half of the foldable display faces away from the user when in regular ol' clamshell mode, which may aide in collaborative experiences or business presentations. However, the user can pull this outward-facing portion of the screen forward to create a super-tall, seamless personal desktop workspace.

The frontward-facing portion of this laptop's display measures just 13 inches in clamshell mode. It expands to 18.1 inches in super-tall Vertical Mode, effectively giving you a stealth dual-monitor setup on the go. It's a foldable screen, so it isn't really dual-monitor, but it uses Workspace Split Screen functionality to break up apps and provide an experience similar to a dual-monitor system.

The laptop's underlying hardware is pretty competent, too. Lenovo went all-out with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, an unspecified amount of PCIe SSD storage, an array of Thunderbolt 4 ports, a fingerprint sensor, and one of those light-up trackpads with integrated media and numpad controls. But, as this is just a concept product, the internal hardware capabilities are kinda moot. The outward-facing foldable screen is the real hook.