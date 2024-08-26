Lenovo announced a few accessories today, but there’s one device that looks especially interesting. Meet the Lenovo Multi-Device Bluetooth Mini Keyboard.

Lenovo revealed the Multi-Device Bluetooth Mini Keyboard (great name, I know) today, alongside various gaming monitors, accessories, and chargers. The company has already been selling this keyboard in some countries, like Switzerland and the United Kingdom, but now Lenovo is seemingly ready to bring it to North America.

The company said in a press release, “The Lenovo Multi-Device Bluetooth Mini Keyboard is the perfect complement to the Lenovo Legion Go as a 75% layout, super light 180g keyboard at only 5.6mm thick. The keyboard can easily switch between up to three devices with multi-device connection, and supports Microsoft Windows, Android, and iPadOS.”

The keyboard looks a lot like Logitech’s MX Keys Mini and Apple’s Magic Keyboard, with similar laptop-style chicklet keys and a layout without a number pad. This looks like a great option for a wireless keyboard that doesn’t take up too much space (on a desk or in a bag) and works with nearly any device.

Lenovo didn’t confirm if the keyboard supports any connectivity options besides Bluetooth. There is a USB Type-C port on the back of the keyboard, but it’s not clear if that is just for charging the keyboard, or if the keyboard can be used in wired mode in addition to wireless Bluetooth. That would be a helpful feature, especially for gaming, devices without Bluetooth support, or other use cases where wireless isn’t ideal. Most of Logitech’s wireless keyboards can’t be used in wired mode.

The Lenovo Multi-Device Bluetooth Mini Keyboard will be available in November 2024, starting at a price of $39.99. Keep an eye out on Lenovo’s online store if you’re interested in buying one. It should also eventually show up at third-party retailers.

Source: Lenovo