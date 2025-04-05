Summary The Lenovo Legion Go S retails for $729 and is currently only available with Windows 11 Home, though a cheaper SteamOS version is coming.

The device has a comfortable design, 120Hz IPS display, 32GB RAM and 1TB storage, which is upgradable.

Performance is underwhelming due to the AMD Z2 Go chip. Battery life is average.

Since the launch of the Steam Deck, there has been clear room for a competitor to stand up to Valve’s mighty handheld. While a coming SteamOS-powered update may change things, the Lenovo Legion Go S isn’t even much competition to its predecessor.