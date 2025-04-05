Summary
- The Lenovo Legion Go S retails for $729 and is currently only available with Windows 11 Home, though a cheaper SteamOS version is coming.
- The device has a comfortable design, 120Hz IPS display, 32GB RAM and 1TB storage, which is upgradable.
- Performance is underwhelming due to the AMD Z2 Go chip. Battery life is average.
Since the launch of the Steam Deck, there has been clear room for a competitor to stand up to Valve’s mighty handheld. While a coming SteamOS-powered update may change things, the Lenovo Legion Go S isn’t even much competition to its predecessor.