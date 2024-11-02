Key Takeaways Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i has Intel Core Ultra 9, RTX 4050, 32GB RAM for solid gaming performance.

Sleek, lightweight design with durable metal construction and vibrant 16-inch OLED display.

Comfortable keyboard, reliable wireless performance, versatile ports, 4-6 hour battery life.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i 16" is a nice, sleek, and powerful workstation computer that can do some serious gaming. It comes with a powerful Intel Core Ultra 9, an RTX 4050, and 32 GB of RAM. But is this the best all-around laptop out there?

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i 16" 8 / 10 The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i is an ultra-lightweight, modern workstation laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 9 and an RTX 4050. Pros Powerful CPU

Lightweight, slim and sleek Cons RTX 4050 doesn't seem up to the task $1500 at Costco See at Lenovo $747 at Amazon

Price and Availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i 16" is available from Lenovo, Costco, and other retailers at around $1,500.

Specifications Operating System Microsoft® Windows 11 Home CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 185H GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Graphics, 6GB RAM 32 GB Storage 1 TB Nvme Display (Size, Resolution) 16 in ,2048 x 1280 Colors Grey Network Wi-Fi 6E Expand

Design and Build Quality

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i has a metal build, and its construction feels solid. The laptop looks sleek and durable. I like the look, and it feels very premium. More importantly, the frame adds durability, making it resistant to everyday wear and tear.

The laptop's metal finish adds heft and sturdiness. I didn't notice any flexing during regular use, which is a good sign.

Vibrant and Immersive Display

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

This laptop comes with a beautiful 16-inch OLED screen. It offers a sharp 2K resolution and a comfortable 16:10 aspect ratio, so you get more screen real estate, ideal for various tasks from work to entertainment.

The screens' colors are vibrant, beautiful, and easy to view, even in bright environments. However, the glossy surface can cause reflections in direct sunlight. The high refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, whether gaming or browsing. The responsive touchscreen also makes interactions more seamless.

Strong Performance for Work and Play

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i is powered by a high-performance Intel processor, efficiently handling multitasking and demanding tasks. The 32GB of memory ensures smooth operation, and the 1TB storage offers fast access to your files.

The GPU included with this laptop is a treat. For gaming, the NVIDIA RTX 4050 delivers pretty good performance. I tested it with games like Baldur's Gate 3, Starfield: Shattered Space, Minecraft, and Cyberpunk 2077. All of them ran well, but it doesn't support ultra settings for all of them. Still, it runs smoothly on moderate to high settings, providing an enjoyable experience.

Gaming Performance

Most games run smoothly at around 60 FPS. However, more demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 may require settings tweaks. The RTX 4050 is capable of casual and mid-tier gaming, though it has limits.

Cooling on the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i can be challenging during extended gaming sessions, with the fans becoming loud. The 120Hz OLED display supports buttery smooth gameplay with impressive color accuracy and fluid motion. Whether exploring detailed environments or engaging in fast-paced action, the high refresh rate and 2K resolution elevate the gaming experience.

As expected, battery life during gaming is short, as this is a laptop. It performs best when plugged in. While not a dedicated gaming machine, the IdeaPad Pro 5i excels in productivity and offers commendable gaming performance for casual gamers.

Heat Management and Fan Noise

The Laptop can get warm under heavy use, especially during gaming. While the cooling system prevents overheating, it can get noisy when running at total capacity. That said, performance remains consistent even during long gaming sessions.

Comfortable and Responsive Inputs

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

As a long-time Lenovo keyboard fan, I'm pleased that this model maintains the quality I've come to expect. The keys are well-spaced and have satisfying travel, making typing comfortable. The keyboard's backlighting feature is helpful in dim environments. However, I usually keep it off to save battery life.

The touchpad is smooth and precise and easily handles gestures in Windows 11. While the touchscreen is convenient, the touchpad remains my preferred navigation tool due to its excellent palm rejection. Overall, the keyboard and touchpad combination delivers a comfortable, efficient experience.

Battery Life and Quick Recharge

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

On the IdeaPad Pro 5i 16", battery life meets expectations for balancing productivity and gaming (at least for me). I get about four to six hours for typical tasks like web browsing or document work—decent for a day of work. Gaming drains the battery quickly, making the charger essential for intensive use.

Windows 11's power-saving features offer a slight improvement during these heavy tasks (like gaming or running virtual machines). Still, overall battery life is more suited to productivity than extended gaming sessions.

Versatile Ports and Reliable Wireless Performance

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i offers many ports, including an SD card slot, headphone/microphone combo jack, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 4. This covers most modern requirements.

On the wireless front, the IdeaPad Pro 5i delivers fast, stable Wi-Fi speeds, consistently reaching 400 Mbps down and 30 Mbps up on my network. Its Bluetooth performance is equally reliable, with quick pairing of wireless headphones and controllers and a solid range without connection drops.

Sound and Vision

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i audio is standard and nothing special to me. The built-in speakers are fine for video calls and casual media consumption but need more depth and bass. During my testing, I often turned to external audio devices like headphones or speakers for a better experience, especially when listening to music or watching movies.

Similarly, the built-in microphone works when needed but could be better for quick video calls or recordings. An external mic or headset is better for higher audio quality. The built-in mic does the job in a pinch, but it's not something you'd want to rely on for more critical tasks.

The webcam is advertised as Full HD, but the quality is okay. It works well enough for video calls and occasional use, though it's far from impressive, especially in lower-light conditions. While it is acceptable, an external webcam would be worthwhile if you need consistently high-quality video for meetings or streaming. Overall, the audio and webcam are functional but leave room for improvement.

Interesting Software and Features

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

Lenovo's IdeaPad Pro 5i comes with Windows 11 Home as its chosen operating system, which offers a standard and familiar experience. The installation is unmodified, with no over-the-top themes or changes, making it easy to get up and going. As with most Lenovo computers, you get a handful of pre-installed programs like Lenovo Settings. These only added a little to the experience, as I mostly ignored them. Still, it's good that they're there.

Like most modern laptops, you can access Microsoft Copilot and a dedicated keyboard button, providing quick and easy access. I'm not a massive fan of Copilot, so I didn't use it much, but again, it's good that it's there if you like that kind of thing.

Should You Buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i 16"?

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i 16" is an excellent all-around machine if you need a workstation laptop that can have some fun, too. It won't blow your hair back like the company's Legion lineup or an Alienware gaming laptop. Still, it's more than capable of meeting your work and play needs if you're in the market for a general-purpose laptop.