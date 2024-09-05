Lenovo released its latest 2-in-1 convertible, the IdeaPad 5x, powered by the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor. The reason it's 2-in-1 is buyers can use it like a laptop or a tablet, thanks to its touchscreen and rotating keyboard.

At the heart of the IdeaPad 5x is the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor, which was just announced by Qualcomm as a mid-range ARM chip. It's paired with 16GB of Dual-Channel LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of TLC 2242 SSD storage. This gives the Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 plenty of memory and storage for multitasking and storing files.

Lenovo

The IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 has a 14-inch 16:10 WUXGA 60Hz 400 nit OLED touch display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage. This display gives high-quality visuals, which are ideal for creative professionals and multimedia buffs. It is 12.3" x 8.94" and is 0.69" thin. While the 3.31 lbs weight is great for laptops, it's pretty heavy for a tablet use. That's about three times heavier than an iPad, so you'll get tired of holding it sooner. Since part of the selling point is its keyboard that can rotate around for tablet use, you'll need to keep the weight in mind.

For connectivity, the IdeaPad 5x features two full-function USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, and an audio combo jack. Additionally, it supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3, which is starting to become the standard for newer devices. In terms of durability, the IdeaPad 5x is tested to MIL-STD-810H specifications and features a metal A-cover to withstand various environmental conditions. The device also includes a front-facing FHD RGB camera with a manual privacy shutter for added security and a fingerprint reader for convenient login.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x is expected to be available starting in October 2024, with a starting price of $849 on the company's online store on their store page.

Source: Lenovo