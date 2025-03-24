Summary The Lemokey P1 HE adds magnetic switches to the P1 Pro's design but lacks that mechanical keyboard's space-age aesthetic.

With Keychron regularly releasing magnetic switch variants of its keyboards, it was only a matter of time until the Lemokey P1 Pro—my personal favorite—got its due. This came in the form of the Lemokey P1 HE, and while it's great, it has lost some of its mechanical sibling’s soul due to a homogenized aesthetic.

Price and Availability

The Lemokey P1 HE retails for $169.00 and comes in two variants: with shine-through keycaps (available in black and white) and without (black only).

Included in the box are a USB-A to USB-C cable, USB-A 2.4 GHz receiver, an adapter to attach the receiver to the cable, tools (a screwdriver, hex key, and combined keycap and switch puller), and a replacement ESC keycap. The version without shine-through keycaps comes with a larger set of replacements.

Specifications Brand Keychron Wireless 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.2 Backlight Yes, RGB Battery 4,000 mAh Num Pad No Switch Type Magnetic Replaceable Keys Yes Number of Keys 81 Compatible Devices Windows, Mac Wired operation Yes Dimensions 12.68 inches x 5.51 inches Material Full Metal Charging USB-C Keycaps Shine-Through Cherry Profile double-shot PBT Internal Sound Dampening Gasket mount Wrist rest No Polling rate 1,000 Hz Layout Tenkeyless (75%) Adjustable Height No Software Customization Yes Colors Black and White Hot-swappable Yes (with Keychron magnetic switches) Expand

Same Great Form-Factor, but the Pizzazz Is Gone

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

I was extremely excited about the P1 HE after its CES 2025 announcement. Its mechanical forebearer, the P1 Pro, is my current keyboard of choice thanks to its comfortable typing angle and uniquely gorgeous aluminum body. I also loved Keychron’s Gateron Double-Rail Magnetic Nebula Switches for their smooth feel and gameplay potential when I reviewed them in the K2 HE, but that keyboard was a little cramped for my big hands. This left me yearning for exactly the best of both worlds that the P1 HE provides.

Functionally, everything I hoped for is here. The P1 HE retains the P1 Pro’s spacious tenkeyless case, with the same reliable double-shot Cherry profile PBT keycaps and certifiably analog reprogrammable dial. Plus, as much as I love the weighty tactile banana switches in my P1 Pro, Keychron’s linear magnetic switches are more practical for gaming with roughly two-thirds the start force.

However, the P1 Pro had a visual design X factor that elevated it above similarly functional competition for me. Its CNC-machined aluminum body pops off the desk with its sheen of retrofuturism. In a sea of gaming keyboards that are visually indistinguishable, I value this highly.

Unfortunately, the P1 HE discarded this defining aesthetic for Keychron’s standard-issue full metal case. The make and build are still of a high quality, but there’s nothing exciting about it. This is meant to blend into a black or white color-coordinated gaming setup without bringing attention to itself, but ultimately results in a lack of flair to differentiate it from similar keyboards.

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

Some people will be unperturbed or even happy about this homogenization, but it’s all about context here. The Lemokey branding has been synonymous with these CNC aluminum cases to this point, so by changing this the brand loses value. When the older, cheaper P1 feels more premium than the new one, it feels like Keychron’s gaming keyboards are regressing. It’s not entirely dissimilar to how I felt about the Lemokey L4, except at least the P1 HE isn’t dropping any functionality.

On a similar note, the P1 HE’s RGB lighting feels like one step forward and one step back. The shine-through keycaps are impressively illuminated, but because that backlighting doesn’t spread throughout the case, it leaves jarring black gaps between keys. The P1 Pro wasn’t an RGB showcase either, but at least it felt more cohesive. This said, I do think the shine-through keycaps win out for the functionality of backlighting.

Keychron Magnetic Switches Are Still Winners