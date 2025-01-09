LEGO and Nintendo have announced that they will be releasing a LEGO version of the original Game Boy in October 2025. The announcement came as a surprise and confirms a long-rumored partnership.

A short teaser video has been released with the announcement. The LEGO version of the Game Boy has some important features like a directional pad, A and B buttons, and a dot-matrix screen, all of which are expected to be accurately represented in LEGO form. This suggests that the new LEGO set might be quite large and very detailed but closely matches the original Game Boy, but the teaser showed nothing else.

While the exact size of the set isn't confirmed yet, it can be assumed that the LEGO set would be almost the same scale as the real device. However, the full design and features of the finished LEGO model are still unknown. The teaser had plenty of comments and speculations, but no one should go overthinking it.

This is similar to LEGO's Nintendo Entertainment System and the Atari 2600 build. It only looks like it can do what the original can, but it's a LEGO set. It's mostly there so people can build the device in LEGO form, not for gameplay or compatibility with Game Paks. It's more of a collector item than something that can be programmed and used.

Fans will be able to build a brick version of the classic handheld gaming console. The Game Boy, which came out in 1989, is very important in the history of video games. Its design, created by Gunpei Yokoi and Satoru Okada, set a standard for future handheld gaming consoles and helped make Nintendo successful.

The release is timed for the holiday shopping season and should be available on the official LEGO website. The NES is still being sold on that website, so the Game Boy will likely be available for some time.

Source: Jay's Brick Blog