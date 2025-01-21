You don't need to spend a dime to get an ebook. There are plenty of free and legal ways to get them, so you can keep reading to your heart's content.

1 Libby

Libby is the absolute best way to access ebooks for free. Basically, Libby lets you borrow ebooks from your local library. The app is completely free to use and all you need to get started is a valid library card (digital or physical).

First, download the Libby app for your device. It supports iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Windows, Mac, and Chromebook. It can send books directly to your Kindle too.

If you don’t have a library card, you can request one from your local public library within the Libby app. You just need your phone number to sign up. Alternatively, you can reach out to your local library directly.

Once you have a valid library card, you’ll sign in to the Libby app using that card. In the first step of the onboarding process, Libby will ask if you have a library card. Select “Yes, I have a library card.”

If you know your area zip code, tap “Search For A Library,” type in the zip code, and select your local library. Alternatively, you can run a fuzzy search by tapping “Guess Your Library” and typing your city's name.