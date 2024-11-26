This article is sponsored by Promova. The product choices and opinions expressed are those of the sponsor and do not reflect those of the How-To Geek editorial staff.

Discover a fun way to learn a new language (or nine) with Promova's personalized system and intuitive app. Language classes or programs can be expensive or difficult to grasp, but Promova makes it easy to learn at your own pace.

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to become bilingual, you're in luck. For a limited time, Promova is offering a huge 80% discount on Black Friday. Language options include English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Korean, Italian, and Arabic.

Did you know the human brain can only manage around seven pieces of information at a time? That's why Promova offers concise lessons between 5 and 25 minutes long (you decide the length) and employs a wide array of engaging tools to help you learn. Some of those tools include flashcards, quiz games, immersive lessons, grammar practice, speaking sessions, and books. Basically, it's a platform that makes learning a new language fun, engaging, and fruitful.

With Promova, you can create a personalized plan that fits your learning style, schedule, and budget. Promova offers intuitive and short bite-sized learning lessons for those on the go or faster-paced challenging sessions if you want to study for upwards of 25 minutes per day. You can even access a tutor to help you along the way.

Learning a Language With the Power of AI

Promova

If you've tried to learn a language before but got discouraged by the endless repetition of saying and hearing a word, get ready for something better.

Promova takes language learning to another level with the app's built-in artificial intelligence and machine-learning virtual assistants. These tools can help improve your pronunciation, analyze your speech to offer suggestions, help with grammar, and much more.

In addition to those AI benefits, the company is leading the charge when it comes to fun and engaging new ways to learn. It was the first platform to introduce a mode to help people with dyslexia learn a new language, and it uses tools like white noise to help those with ADHD better concentrate.

By combining AI with its already fun and capable learning platform, you can quickly learn up to 300 new words per month. Plus, Promova's app has an entire section dedicated to cultural insights as you learn. Not only can this improve learning, but you'll get a greater understanding of the culture, which is especially helpful if you're learning a language ahead of a trip to a specific destination.

So, what are you waiting for? This is the perfect opportunity to become bilingual or even learn a third language for a New Year's resolution, work, or play. Take advantage of the Promova 80% off Black Friday sale before it's too late.