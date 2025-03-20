Before LAMBDA was introduced to Excel, you'd need to know how to use VBA or macros to create your own function. However, today, Excel's LAMBDA tool lets you do this using familiar Excel language and syntaxes. In this guide, I'll show you how.

If this is the first time you've tried using LAMBDA, I'd strongly recommend you follow the sections in this article in order. Understanding the tool's syntax and a straightforward example first will make putting LAMBDA to use in real life much easier.

The LAMBDA function is available in Excel for Microsoft 365 (Windows and Mac), Excel 2024 (Windows and Mac), and Excel for the Web. Unfortunately, if you're using Excel 2019 or earlier, you won't be able to create your own functions using the methods described in this guide.

The LAMBDA Syntax

Creating your own function in Excel using LAMBDA requires you to input two arguments:

=LAMBDA(x,y)

where

x are the input variables (up to 253), and

y is the calculation.

The input variables (argument x) can't clash with cell references or contain periods, and the calculation (argument y) is always the last argument in the LAMBDA function.

LAMBDA in a Straightforward Example

Before we look at how LAMBDA can be used in Excel in a real-world scenario, I'll show you how it works in a basic example.

Open a blank Excel workbook, and in cell A1 of Sheet 1, type:

=LAMBDA(a,b,a*b)

but don't press Enter just yet.

Thinking back to the syntax in the section above, "a,b" is the part of the formula where we identify and name the variables, and "a*b"—the final argument in the formula—is the calculation we want the function to perform when we assign values to those variables. So, for example, if a and b are 4 and 6, respectively, we would expect the calculation to return 24.

Now, press Enter. At first, this produces a #CALC! error because you haven't yet assigned any values to the variables.