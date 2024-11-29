Flirc and the Kodi Foundation have teamed up to create an aluminum case for the Raspberry Pi 5. This "Kodi Edition" case was designed based on community input, with initial ideas gathered from users on the Kodi forums.

This case is a great option for keeping a Raspberry Pi 5, especially if users want to use it as a media center with Kodi. It's made of aluminum, which helps to keep the Raspberry Pi cool. The case comes with a thermal pad and four screws, making it easy to put together. It has rubber feet to raise it off the surface and lets users access the GPIO pins and SD card without taking them apart. This case is only for the Pi 5 and not other Pi boards.

Buyers can also easily reach the power button and activity lights on the Raspberry Pi 5, so there's no need to worry about oversights for simple buttons, and the thermal pad and screws are included. This case also works with Flirc's USB and Skip 1s universal remotes. It's a pretty typical Pi case, just with the added cool factor of having the Kodi logo.

Six designs were submitted for the end result, and the community chose one design to be made. So it's got the backing of the community. Unfortunately, there are only 2,000 gunmetal-colored cases available to buy. After these are sold out, Flirc won’t make any more of this design. Instead, the team will work with the Kodi community every three months to decide on new designs for limited releases. Essentially, if this isn't what you want, the next design might be.

A part of the money from each sale will go directly to support the Kodi Foundation and its development work. You can buy it from Flirc's online store for $16.95.

Source: Kodi