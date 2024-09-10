The Kodi team has released Kodi 21.1, known as "Omega." This is the first point release for the 21.x series, and the update focuses primarily on various bugs and issues pointed out in the initial 21.0 release.

This update is primarily focused on bug fixes, as the small version bump from 21.0 to 21.1 might suggest. Even the team stated that no major new features have been introduced in this version. The primary goal was to improve stability and user experience by resolving known problems. So, this update is exclusively based on improving the existing feature, not on adding anything for users. This update includes fixing the a problem where videos wouldn't load on some services, showing the maximum rewind time to the user, a fix on how services and videos were sorted, and more.

Anyone already running Kodi 21.0 should be able to upgrade seamlessly to 21.1, as this is a minor point release. In fact, many platforms may have already automatically updated to the new version. However, as with any software update, it is highly recommended to back up any important user data before updating, particularly if you have customizations or add-ons you wouldn't want to lose. Android and Microsoft Store users may have experienced a slight delay in receiving the update, as Kodi typically uses a staged rollout process, but even with the time taken, you should already see the update completed on Android.

Since the project relies on volunteer contributions, the team has asked users to report any issues found. You can do this on the official forums or through raising an issue through GitHub. We likely won't see some big changes until the team at Kodi finishes work on Kodi 22, known as Piers. For now, a new update is a welcome change when it improves the capabilities of any software. We'll just have to keep an eye out for Piers when it is released in the future.

Source: Kodi