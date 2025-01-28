Summary

  • The latest Kindle is ultra-lightweight, making it comfortable to hold for hours and highly portable.
  • Although it isn't feature-packed, it does well for readers who want an uncomplicated eReader.
  • The Kindle 2024 features a simple UI, quick processing for enjoyable reading, and a long-lasting battery with speedy charging.

For its price point and convenience, it's hard to beat the Amazon Kindle 2024 (Gen 11). While it's a budget-friendly, intro-level eReader without many bells and whistles, it does its job (almost) flawlessly while keeping the interface uncluttered, simple, and speedy.

Amazon Kindle (2024)
8 / 10

Even in the budget department, the Amazon Kindle is a stellar value, from its light and compact design, to its adjustable front light and 6-inch display.

Pros & Cons
  • Ultra-lightweight build makes it comfortable to hold for hours
  • Very compact and portable
  • Bright screen with Dark Mode function
  • Simple UI that gets straight to the point
  • No IP rating
  • No reading speed stats like some other eReaders have
  • No color screen
Price and Availability

The Amazon Kindle (2024) is now available to order on Amazon or Best Buy. It retails for $109.99 in both colors.

Comfortable, Lightweight, and Easily Portable