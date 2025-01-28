Summary
- The latest Kindle is ultra-lightweight, making it comfortable to hold for hours and highly portable.
- Although it isn't feature-packed, it does well for readers who want an uncomplicated eReader.
- The Kindle 2024 features a simple UI, quick processing for enjoyable reading, and a long-lasting battery with speedy charging.
For its price point and convenience, it's hard to beat the Amazon Kindle 2024 (Gen 11). While it's a budget-friendly, intro-level eReader without many bells and whistles, it does its job (almost) flawlessly while keeping the interface uncluttered, simple, and speedy.
Amazon Kindle (2024)
Even in the budget department, the Amazon Kindle is a stellar value, from its light and compact design, to its adjustable front light and 6-inch display.
Pros & Cons
- Ultra-lightweight build makes it comfortable to hold for hours
- Very compact and portable
- Bright screen with Dark Mode function
- Simple UI that gets straight to the point
- No IP rating
- No reading speed stats like some other eReaders have
- No color screen
Price and Availability
The Amazon Kindle (2024) is now available to order on Amazon or Best Buy. It retails for $109.99 in both colors.
Specifications
- Resolution
- 300ppi, 16-level gray scale
- Storage
- 16GB
- Brand
- Amazon Kindle
- Screen Size
- 6in
- Supported formats
- Kindle Format 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI, PRC natively; PDF, DOCX, DOC, HTML, EPUB, TXT, RTF, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP through conversion.
- Battery
- Up tro 6 weeks of charge
- Size
- 6.2 x 4.3 x 0.32in (157.8 x 108.6 x 8.0mm)
- Weight
- 5.56oz (158g)
- Connectivity
- Supports 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz networks with support for WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA3 and OWE security using password authentication
- Front light
- Built-in light
- IP rating
- Not water-resistant
- Color
- Matcha, Black
- Ports
- USB-C charging port