Summary The latest Kindle is ultra-lightweight, making it comfortable to hold for hours and highly portable.

Although it isn't feature-packed, it does well for readers who want an uncomplicated eReader.

The Kindle 2024 features a simple UI, quick processing for enjoyable reading, and a long-lasting battery with speedy charging.

For its price point and convenience, it's hard to beat the Amazon Kindle 2024 (Gen 11). While it's a budget-friendly, intro-level eReader without many bells and whistles, it does its job (almost) flawlessly while keeping the interface uncluttered, simple, and speedy.

Amazon Kindle (2024) 8 / 10 Even in the budget department, the Amazon Kindle is a stellar value, from its light and compact design, to its adjustable front light and 6-inch display. Pros & Cons Ultra-lightweight build makes it comfortable to hold for hours

Very compact and portable

Bright screen with Dark Mode function

Simple UI that gets straight to the point No IP rating

No reading speed stats like some other eReaders have

No color screen $110 at Amazon See at Best Buy

Price and Availability

The Amazon Kindle (2024) is now available to order on Amazon or Best Buy. It retails for $109.99 in both colors.

Specifications Resolution 300ppi, 16-level gray scale Storage 16GB Brand Amazon Kindle Screen Size 6in Supported formats Kindle Format 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI, PRC natively; PDF, DOCX, DOC, HTML, EPUB, TXT, RTF, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP through conversion. Battery Up tro 6 weeks of charge Size 6.2 x 4.3 x 0.32in (157.8 x 108.6 x 8.0mm) Weight 5.56oz (158g) Connectivity Supports 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz networks with support for WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA3 and OWE security using password authentication Front light Built-in light IP rating Not water-resistant Color Matcha, Black Ports USB-C charging port Expand

Comfortable, Lightweight, and Easily Portable