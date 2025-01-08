My attempts to build healthier habits every year have been met with mixed success, but using a few iPhone apps to help tick every box in my plan has been a life-saver. Here's how you can benefit from these apps, too.

1 Set Goals for the Year With GoalQuest

The first step to building healthy habits is to set goals. GoalQuest is a self-care app that can help you plan and track your goals for the year using ocean-themed gamified quests that require you to assess your strengths, emotions, and motivators. The app's short quests are fun to play and are sprinkled with informative notes about goals and habit-building.

I've been using GoalQuest for its versatile tools, like its Wheel of Life and Daily Task Planner, which can help organize your thoughts and hone in on what you want to achieve in the short and long run. One of GoalQuest's best features is its goal journal and tracker, which is a great way to record your progress and thoughts, like Apple's Journal app. GoalQuest also has a Vision Board maker that can complement your New Year's resolutions.

2 Create a Vision Board With Pinterest or Canva

One of the first things I do at the start of the new year is create vision boards: one to hang over my desk, and a few virtual boards with different themes. Creating virtual vision boards and using them as rotating wallpapers on my iPhone's lock screen has been an effective way to remind myself of my goals for the year. The better they look, the more I feel motivated to work towards my goals, which is why I use apps like Pinterest and Canva to build my vision boards from scratch.

I use Pinterest to pick out images for my vision boards, and Canva templates to create a collage-style wallpaper. You can find many vision board templates to customize and print or download to set as a wallpaper on your phone or desktop using Canva, and inspiration through other users' Pinterest boards. While you can simply create a dedicated Pinterest board, creating a vision board using apps like Canva or Apple's own Freeform can help you streamline your pictures.