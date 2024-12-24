Summary Adjusting to the Alice layout may take time, impacting typing speed.

Alice keyboards like the Keychron K15 Max are designed to be more comfortable to use while you’re typing, but it can be a struggle to adjust to the new split key placements. While advanced features in the K15 Max are impressive, I think one or two changes would make it the perfect keyboard.

Keychron K15 Max 7 / 10 The Keychron K15 Max is an Ultraslim Alice Layout RGB Mechanical Keyboard for Mac and PC with wireless connectivity and customizable lighting and macros. Pros Supports 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, and wired connections

Price and Availability

The Keychron K15 Max is currently available on the Keychron website for $124 with RGB Backlight and Hot-Swappable Keys.

Specifications Brand Keychron Wireless 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth Backlight Yes Media Controls Yes Num Pad No Replaceable Keys Yes Number of Keys 90 Keyboard Description Ultra-Slim Wired operation Cable included Material ABS + Aluminum frame Bluetooth Yes Keycaps Double-shot PBT Internal Sound Dampening Acoustic Foam Wrist rest No Polling rate 2.4GHz and Wired Mode: 1000Hz; BT Mode: 90Hz Layout Alice Layout Operating System Windows and macOS Adjustable Height Leg Stands Software Customization Keychron Launcher Lighting RGB Hot-swappable Yes Connection Cable, 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.1 Expand

The Alice Layout and Design

I’ve never used an Alice Layout keyboard before, so I was eager to learn about the differences. I’m not an expert typist, but I do usually average at 70 wpm when I take a typing test with my normal keyboard. Naturally, the first thing I did when I connected the Keychron K15 Max was to take an online typing test and see how well I could type with the Alice layout. My results were 64 wpm, not a huge decrease in speed, but I was really struggling with accuracy because some of the keys were in new positions that I wasn’t expecting.

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

After adjusting to the new layout, my typing speed did improve in a few days. I’m still struggling to hit some of the number keys and F-buttons correctly, but I feel that my typing on the ‘home row’ (ASDFJKL;) is a bit speedier because the keys are more aligned with the shape of my hands.

Because the Alice Layout is designed to conform to your hands better, one would think that this makes the keyboard more ergonomic. However, since the Keychron K15 Max has such a low profile, your wrists are at a bit of an angle when you’re typing. I didn’t think this keyboard felt very ergonomic at all because it was so ultraslim.

Hand ergonomics aside, I was really impressed with the design and features of this keyboard. It’s super easy to set up, and you can start using it right away. There are three connectivity options, including Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Wireless, or via a provided USB-C cable. I think the wireless connection is great; there’s no lag whatsoever.

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

The switches at the top of the keyboard allow you to toggle between connectivity modes easily, and you can also switch the keyboard between Mac and PC layout without having to re-configure specific keys manually. The Keychron K-15 Max also comes with the Windows and Alt keycaps to hot-swap in if you are using a PC layout and all the tools you’d need to swap the keycaps safely.

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

My only real complaint about the layout and design of the Kechron K15 Max is that it’s only a 75% keyboard. It doesn’t include a number pad, which is something I use a lot more than I realized. This keyboard does include all the function buttons, five dedicated macro buttons, a twistable and clickable knob, plus arrow keys, PgUp, PgDn, and Home buttons. If you don’t care about number keypads and have a smaller-sized desk, then a 75% keyboard could be perfect for you!

Customizing the Keyboard with Macros

Of course, if you do want to manually re-map your keys on the Keychron K-15 Max, that’s no problem at all. Using the free Keychron Launcher web tool, you can make all kinds of customizations. Note that the keyboard will need to be (temporarily) hard-wired to your computer to use the Keychron Launcher. I appreciate that this tool is web-based and not another download for my PC.

The key mapping tool gives you free rein to map keys to anything you might need. It’s also easy to reset the layout, export, and import layouts, create layers, and more. You can also set up custom macros, giving you lots of options for the five macro buttons on the left side of the keyboard.

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

The Keychron Macros tool is very easy to use. All you need to do is select the M button you want to configure, record your action, and then hit the submit button. Then, you can use your custom macros whenever you’d like! While I don’t use macros much for my work or gaming, I did try this out with simple copy/paste commands, and they worked great.

RGB Backlighting Options

The Keychron web tool also allows you to customize the RGB lighting effects on the keyboard. There are 22 different lighting presets to choose from, including cycling color effects, reactive effects, and even a typing heatmap. The speed of the effects can also be adjusted with a slider, so there’s lots of control of the lighting.

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

It’s important to note that the keys on the Keychron K-15 Max are opaque, which is not ideal for everyone. The light will not shine through the keys, and the letters and numbers on the keycaps will not glow. The RGB lighting is only a backlight, but I still think it looks really cool.

Should You Buy the Keychron K15 Max?

I am definitely obsessed with the Keychron K15 Max. I think it has a lot of really advanced features that I enjoyed configuring for my specific computer needs. But for me, the 75% keyboard is not ideal. I was not convinced that this Alice layout keyboard was very ergonomic, and I’d recommend using a wrist pad. It also would have been cooler if the RGB colors could shine through the letters on the keycaps. Otherwise, I think this keyboard is fantastic and worth every penny.

If those pain points do matter to you, Keychron has many other keyboard styles available, such as the Keychron B6 Pro, which is not an Alice layout but is full-sized and comfy to use, or the Keychron Q14 Max, which is a full-sized keyboard designed specifically for lefties.

Keychron has built up a reputation for creating solid, customizable, and easy-to-use keyboards. The Keychron K15 Max definitely fits the criteria, and the 75% size could be ideal for someone trying to find the right keyboard for a smaller desk space. I think with a few upgrades, this keyboard could be the best thing ever!