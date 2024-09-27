Congrats, you've got yourself an Apple TV+ subscription (or you're two clicks away from making the purchase)! Before you dive right into the waters of shows and movies you've been dying to watch, there are some things you might want to look into as a new subscriber.

Apple TV vs. Apple TV+

It is easy to confuse Apple TV and Apple TV+ since these are often used interchangeably. To set the record straight, an Apple TV—now called Apple TV 4K—is a media device that lets you stream live TV from networks, broadcasters, and pay-TV providers. It's essentially the same thing as a Roku, Fire TV, or Google TV.

Apple TV+, on the other hand, is a streaming service where you can find a library of Apple Originals (shows and movies). You can, of course, access Apple TV+ on an Apple TV device, but it can be accessed on a wide range of devices and your web browser of choice, just like Netflix or Disney+.

There is also the Apple TV app, which you can install and use to watch TV+ shows and movies if you are an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV 4K owner. But this is not a prerequisite to start streaming on Apple TV+, with Android and Apple users alike being able to subscribe.

With that TV+ subscription in hand, here are some features you need to check out before you start binge-watching.

Stream Where You Want

One of the best things about Apple TV+ is that it is not chained to the borders of Apple devices. You can use Apple TV+ in the Apple TV app, as well as smart TVs such as Google TV, Samsung, LG, and Sony, as well as Roku, FireTV, PlayStation, and Xbox. Apart from the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K, you can also access TV+ on the Apple Vision Pro for an immersive experience.

The best part is that even if you do not own a single one of these listed devices and services, you can also watch TV+ from the web. This is honestly one of Apple TV+'s top-selling points for me. When I stumbled across this service, I went into it fully expecting it to only be available on my Apple devices, but I was pleasantly surprised that it is like any other OTT streaming service.

Customize Content Restrictions

Like most streaming services, Apple TV+ also allows you to control the content ratings on the shows and movies you watch. Apple TV+ goes one step further in this: beyond letting you choose from a list of ratings, it also lets you set different content restrictions for different types of content you consume.

Click on your profile in the top right corner of your Apple TV+ account. Go to Settings > Parental Restrictions. From here, you can turn on content restrictions.

You can also customize content restrictions for movies, shows, as well as music and podcasts. These content restrictions apply to Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Podcasts on your web browser.

You can choose from a range of content restrictions, including "C" (children), "PG" (parental guidance suggested), "18+", among others. For music and podcasts, you can choose between "Clean" and "Explicit."

Take Advantage of Family Sharing

When you subscribe to Apple TV+, you get to take advantage of Apple's Family Sharing feature. This means you can share your Apple TV+ subscription with up to five family members.

Family Sharing can be used if you and your family members have Apple IDs. If you set up Family Sharing, you can share all your subscriptions and purchases and set up parental controls (such as screen time beyond content restrictions) for children.

To enable Family Sharing for your Apple TV+ subscription, you can set up a family group on your iPhone or iPad. Go to Settings > Apple Account > Family. From here, set up Family Sharing and invite others. You can also create a child account for children aged 12 and under if you are a parent or guardian.

Use AirPlay

Taking advantage of Apple TV+'s integration can go beyond streaming on different devices. If you are in the Apple ecosystem or own a few Apple devices, one feature that can come in handy when you are streaming your favorite shows and movies on Apple TV+ is the infamous AirPlay.

With AirPlay, you can seamlessly control and stream TV+ across Apple devices, use your iPhone as a remote control, and integrate speakers with your TV+ experience. AirPlay mirroring also lets you stream TV+ on multiple Apple devices and take control of audio through Siri (and a HomePod, if you own one).

Get a Season Pass

For the sports fanatics out there, Apple TV+ has something in store. You can watch every Major League Soccer (MLS) match on the streaming service's MLS tab by getting the MLS season pass.

Regardless of what device you use, you can purchase the season pass and even make use of it when you are using Apple TV+ on the web.

The MLS season pass lets you access live matches, schedules, match highlights, league standings, and past matches. From the MLS tab, you can also find related sports content and commentary through Apple Podcasts, Apple News, and club playlists on Apple Music.

If you are using Apple TV+ on the web, go to your profile > Settings > Web Settings > Show Sports Scores and turn it on to access sports scores on the web browser you are using.

Check Out Subscription Options

If you are on the monthly plan for Apple TV+, you will be paying $9.99/month (after a 7-day free trial). If you are looking to cut costs and save some money in the long run while bundling your Apple subscriptions, a possible plan you could look into is a suitable Apple One subscription.

This would let you access between four and six Apple subscriptions and services (along with Family Sharing in some plans), reducing the cost of each service in a discounted bundle.

Apple One can be a great plan for you if you are considering new Apple services, and an Apple TV+ subscription is included in every plan available. Subscribing to Apple One also gives you a one-month free trial of Apple TV+.

Another plan you may want to consider, if you are a student, is the Apple Music and Apple TV+ combo. When you get an Apple Music Student subscription, you also get access to Apple TV+ at no extra cost. The only trade-off with this plan is that you cannot use Family Sharing on Apple TV+ if you access it through your student plan.

There are a lot of ways you can get the best out of your Apple TV+ subscription. Regardless of which device you are using to stream on Apple TV+, getting the basics set up and ready to go will only elevate your viewing experience to new heights.