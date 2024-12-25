The Nintendo Switch released in 2017, so if you're just getting one now you've got a lot of gaming to catch up on. Fantastic new Switch games are still coming out every year, but don't miss these classics if you're new to the console.

10 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

This Game-of-the-Year-winning Zelda adventure is the reason many players picked up a Switch in the first place. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild returned the Zelda series to its open-world roots while revolutionizing the format at the same time.

If you haven't played it, you need to. And when you're finished with that, pick up the equally impressive follow up, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

9 Super Mario Odyssey

Since the N64, every Nintendo home console has had its own 3D Super Mario game to go with it, but the Switch's entry beats all the competition in my opinion. Super Mario Odyssey is a beautiful adventure with all new movement and jumping abilities thanks to Mario's new friend, Cappy

Not only can you traverse the platforming challenge in new ways, Cappy also lets you take control of a wide variety of creatures for extra abilities. It's not to be missed. And if you want more, be sure to check out the re-release of Super Mario 3D World with the all-new Bowser's Fury add-on.

Super Mario Odyssey

8 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Although this game originally released for the Wii U (much like Breath of the Wild) it has lived its best life on the Nintendo Switch. Available as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, this "deluxe" version of Nintendo's popular kart racer comes with all the DLC of the Wii U version along with some extra characters, items, and expanded battle mode.

If you subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass you'll get access to an additional 48 courses as well.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

If Mario Kart isn't wild enough, you can battle it out in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate instead. If you've never played Smash before, it's a manic fighting game that includes characters from a wide range of Nintendo properties, wielding special abilities and powerful weapons to smash each other off of the stage.

It's a lot of fun to play with friends and this version of the game comes with more characters, challenges, and stages than ever before.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

6 Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread is the first original 2D Metroid game Nintendo released since 2002's Metroid Fusion, but it was worth the wait. This continuation of the 2D Metroid story sees you controlling Samus Aran as she finds herself on a dangerous new planet having lost most of her abilities.

True to the Metroidvania genre partly named after this franchise, you'll have a large 2D map to explore that only becomes possible as you regain Samus's weapons and abilities.

Metroid Dread

5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If Metroid looks a little too intense, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the antidote you need. In this charming game, you've moved to a quaint island to set up a new home for yourself. That mostly involves raising funds to pay off your loan to Tom Nook and buy new furniture and decorations, but while doing so you'll fall in love with the animal villagers and a peaceful pace of life on the island.

Anybody who's played previous Animal Crossing entries will feel right at home, though this is also a perfect entry point to newcomers. That's how it took the world by storm after releasing during global lockdowns.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

4 Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Every list of recommended Nintendo games needs a Pokémon entry. There are a few to choose from for the Switch, but if you only play one, then it needs to be Pokémon Legends: Arceus. As you explore the ancient open land, you'll see Pokémon dotted around the landscape and you'll be able to capture and battle them without shifting to another screen.

This builds on The Wild Area of Pokémon Sword and Shield, which only offered the feature in a limited capacity, and adds an exciting shot in the arm to the franchise's gameplay. It's not a perfect game by any stretch, but it's a must-play for any Pokémon fans.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

3 Super Mario Maker 2

Rather than suggesting a single 2D Super Mario game, like Super Mario Wonder, I've essentially recommended all of them with Super Mario Maker 2. This brilliant game makes it easy and enjoyable to create your own Super Mario courses, and then play through them or share them online. Better than that, you with a Switch Online membership you can enjoy the genius courses created by thousands of other players online.

Even if you don't feel creative enough to develop your own courses from scratch, the game comes with a fulfilling story mode that sees you completing innovative courses to earn coins and rebuild Peach's castle. Seeing what can be done by Nintendo's game developers will definitely make you want to try your hand at making your own courses though.

Super Mario Maker 2

2 Luigi's Mansion 3

If you're up for a little bit of spooky fun, Luigi's Mansion 3 shouldn't be missed. Don't worry if you haven't played the previous installments, you'll easily catch up: Luigi and his friends are staying in a magnificent hotel, that turns out to be haunted.

It's Luigi's job to traverse the strange building in search of his friends, aided by the Poltergust G-00 (which you can use to suck up ghost, furniture, coins, and other objects) and his gooey alter ego Gooigi.

Luigi's Mansion 3

1 Splatoon 3

You won't find Call of Duty on the Switch, but for those of you looking for an online competitive shooter, you've got Splatoon 3 instead. This family-friendly game sees you shooting ink instead of bullets, fighting the opposing team to cover the map with more of your own color. Playing as Inklings, you can even dive into your own color to speed across the map in squid form.

Splatoon 2 was also immensely popular on the Switch, but most players are likely to have moved to the third iteration, so you'll have better luck finding matches there. It also has everything from Splatoon 2 and then some, so you won't be missing anything.

Splatoon 3

It wasn't easy to limit this list to 10 games, so don't think this is all the Switch has to offer. We haven't even touched on the innumerable indie games that are well worth your time available on the Nintendo eShop. So once you've got a grounding with some Switch classics, be sure to explore the avant garde options as well and make the most of your new console; it's a good one!