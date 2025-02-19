There's a lot to love about the new Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung's One UI 7 update (based on Android 15) delivers a slew of helpful features, controls, and customization, but multiple changes are baffling or outright bad. I just got a Galaxy S25+ and changed these settings immediately, and you should too.

Fix the Split Notifications and Quick Settings

Cory Gunther / How-To Geek

With One UI 7, Samsung made the silly decision to ruin one of Android's best aspects—the notification pulldown bar and quick settings menu. Similar to iOS, the two are now separated. Pulling down from the left will show you notifications while dragging from the right corner will display the Quick Settings area. My brain isn't programmed that way after over a decade of using Android.

It took me way too long to find the settings to change this. So, if you want to combine notifications and quick settings, here's how.