A new monitor purchase isn't something that happens often. It's likely you're going through multiple PCs for each monitor rather than the other way around. So, if you've just bought your first new monitor in a few years, it's easy to forget the things you should do out of the box.

Before you just sit down with your monitor and start using it, consider doing some of these basic post-purchase setup steps. It might save you a few head- (and neck-) aches down the line.

Adjust the Stand Correctly

Many cheaper monitors these days don't have a stand where you can adjust the height of the screen, but setting your monitor to the correct height is essential for your health and comfort. Ultimately, it's all about posture, and you want to have your monitor set up in such a way that you can sit up straight and use it comfortably.

Andrew Heinzman / How-To Geek

The rule of thumb used to be that the top of the monitor should be at or slightly below eye-level when you're sitting straight, and this should let you see everything on-screen without having to til your head up or down much. These days, however, with the increase in monitor sizes and the having to sit farther away from our screens as a result, it's a little different.

I find setting my monitor's height so that my eye level is about a quarter of the distance below the top of the screen works best. Remember, the idea is to prevent your neck from working too much, and you don't want to be looking up or down at an uncomfortable angle.

If your monitor does not have a height-adjustable stand, you can purchase a monitor riser or, if your screen has the right VESA mounting points, a monitor arm.

Check for Dead or Stuck Pixels