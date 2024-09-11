Setting up a Linux distro on a Windows machine is a time-consuming process, even for experienced Linux users. This is especially true when dealing with Windows tablets like the Surface Pro. Now, Juno is promising a more convenient escape route with the Juno Tab 3—it runs Ubuntu out of the box, there's no need to deal with obscure drivers or other nonsense.

The Juno Tab 3 is powered by a modest Intel N100 processor. It comes with 12GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage in its $699 base configuration, though you can upgrade to 2TB of storage for just $100 more. Both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity are supported, and the tablet can endure 5 hours of consistent use.

Externally, Juno went with an all-metal chassis and a 12.1-inch 2K touchscreen. A detachable keyboard is included, and you'll find a pair of USB-C 3.1 ports, a micro HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack along the sides of the tablet. There's also a 2MP webcam on the front of the Tab 3 and a 3.7MP camera on its rear.

I'd like to mention something that's been brought up by OMG! Ubuntu, 9to5Linux, and other publications—the Intel N100 processor is an unusual choice for a $699 tablet. We usually see this CPU in low-powered desktop machines like the Beelink Mini S12 Pro, a $200 mini PC that boasts 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 500GB of SSD storage. For those who specifically want an N100-powered Linux machine, the Juno Tab 3 is plainly "overpriced."

However, the Juno Tab 3 isn't a mini PC. It's a tablet with a 2K display, a battery, and a detachable keyboard. Juno also provides software support for the tablet, so you don't need to deal with the headaches of running Linux on a Surface Pro or some other Windows tablet (such as the N100-powered CHUWI Hi10 Max). And, notably, the Juno Tab 3 is assembled in the United States—you're paying for more than just the hardware.

I think that the Juno Tab 3 is a reasonably priced tablet, especially for Linux newbies who wants something that'll work straight out of the box. If you're interested in buying a "headache-free" Linux machine but can't get behind the Juno Tab 3's N100 CPU, I suggest that you look into Juno's laptops instead.

Source: Juno Computers