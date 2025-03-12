Summary This JSAUX battery pack for VR headsets more than doubles the Meta Quest 3's battery life, lasting roughly 3.5 hours.

The neck-resting design allows for ease of movement during VR sessions and will be a comfortable weight for most users.

The silicone straps help manage cables on the headset, though it's possible not every box will include them.

There’s bad battery life, and then there’s the Meta Quest 3's bad battery life. You’re lucky to get three hours out of it before it needs to refuel, and sometimes you don’t even get two. I needed better and found my holy grail solution in the wearable JSAUX Battery Pack for Meta Quest 3.

JSAUX Battery Pack for Meta Quest 9 / 10 A power bank for the Meta Quest 3 and other VR headsets that rests on your neck and attaches to the headset with a USB-C cable. Pros & Cons More than doubles the Meta Quest 3's battery life

Smart and comfortable form factor

Silicone straps keep cables fastened A bad fit for sensitive necks

Can't see battery indicator while wearing $40 at Amazon

Price and Availability

The JSAUX Battery Pack for Meta Quest 3 retails for $39.99 and comes in white and black color variants. Included in the box are a 16-inch USB-C to USB-C cable and two silicone straps.

Specifications Color Options White, Black What's Included Cable, 2 Silicone Straps Brand JSAUX Compatibility Meta Quest 3/3S/2, any USB-C device Weight .64 pounds Capacity 10,0000 mAh Expand

More Than Double the Play Time

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

You’re getting what you expect here: roughly 6,000 mAh of usable charging power for the Meta Quest 3’s 4,879 mAh battery. Going by both the numbers and my experience, this means more than double your uninterrupted VR playtime. Specifically, my experience saw the battery pack offer up to 3.5 hours of extended battery life on average. JSAUX advertises 4 to 6 hours, but you’re probably not going to see those unless you’re using the headset for non-gaming purposes.

It’s also efficient at keeping the headset’s battery topped up, whereas other power banks for the headset only cause it to drain less quickly. In fact, while there’s no beating Meta’s proprietary charging technology that exhausts the Elite Strap’s battery before tapping into the headset’s reserves, JSAUX’s power bank still provides more uptime.

It’s worth noting that it also works with other VR headsets. In fact, it’ll charge any USB-C device, this is simply a standard power bank in a unique case.

A Perfect Fit for VR

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

The JSAUX Battery Pack for Meta Quest 3’s form factor is what truly sets it apart from the competition. The power bank rests around your neck and naturally flexes to fit your body and clothes. For example, it sat in its neutral state when I used it wearing a t-shirt and stretched to accommodate a hoodie without causing any discomfort.

There’s an even weight distribution between the two sides of the device which helps hold it in place and reduces strain. It helps that it isn’t particularly heavy, though there’s enough inherent pressure that anyone with neck or back problems may not want to risk wearing it. Otherwise, I think most people will find this to be quite comfortable and easy to forget when immersed.

It’s a far cry from the other made-for-VR power banks on the market, most of which clip to the side of a headset, resulting in uneven weight distribution. I was a bit scared that JSAUX’s neck-resting design would still succumb to a similar pitfall by way of the included cable tugging, but no matter how I moved my head I couldn’t get it to tug once. This is in part thanks to the right-angled connectors that keep it flush against both devices.

It helps that the headset also looks the part alongside Meta’s lineup of headsets. The matte white is a perfect match with the Meta Quest 3, so much so that it could easily be mistaken for an official product if not for the branding (and that it costs half of what it would if manufactured by Meta).

The one design flaw of the power bank—and it’s a minor one—is that you need to turn it around your neck in order to see the battery indicator lights. It would’ve been better if these were placed somewhere easily viewed by simply looking down. As minor of an inconvenience as this is, it’s one you’ll encounter regularly.

The Pack-In Straps Seal the Deal

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

One pack-in that JSAUX doesn’t advertise is a pair of silicone straps. This is a bit surprising as they’re essential to making this power bank feel like a perfect companion to the Meta Quest 3, allowing you to tie down cables. Without them, I would have found the cable’s tendency to touch my face to be a nuisance.

It’s worth noting that the silicone straps may not be guaranteed. Some users don’t seem to have received them, and again, JSAUX doesn’t make a note of them anywhere. Be ready to find your own solution if they aren’t included in the box.

Should You Buy the JSAUX Battery Pack for Meta Quest 3?

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

The JSAUX Battery Pack for Meta Quest 3 is simply a superior VR charging solution to the traditional clip-ons or tethering your headset to a pocketed power bank. It hits every note: a comfortable and sensible design, much-extended battery life, and (assuming your box includes them) straps to help manage any loose wires. While it may be a touch more expensive than other solutions, it’s worth the extra cost for this hidden cost.