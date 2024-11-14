Key Takeaways The Nova 3-in-1 Charging Station redefines bedside charging with a unique design for $139.99.

Features a main iPhone Qi2 15W charger, AirPods 5W charger, and adjustable Apple Watch charger.

Despite minor concerns like positioning AirPods, Nova's sleek design makes it a versatile and captivating charger.

The problem isn’t that there aren’t good 3-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch chargers, it’s that they’re largely all the same. Uniformity has taken over. The Journey Nova 3-in-1 Charging Station has great new ways of looking at bedside charging, even if all aspects aren't home runs.

Journey Nova 3-in-1 Charging Station 8 / 10 Designed to fast charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, the Journey Nova blends seamlessly into any space with its unique, stylish design. Pros Unique design

Light is helpful at night

iPhone can be in portrait or landscape Cons Plastic material feels cheaper than it looks

AirPods charging spot might need some adjusting $139.99 at Journey

Price and Availability

The Nova 3-in-1 Charging Station retails for $139.99 and is available for purchase now. It comes in white with either a wood grain accent or a speckled grey accent.

Specifications What's Included Charger, USB-C cable Dimensions 80.43 x 91.57 x 154.85mm Charging output 15W + 5W + 5W Materials Plastic

A New Take on Bedside Charging

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

While the Nova charger implements a new design, its functions remain familiar. It can charge three devices at once. It has a main spot for an iPhone that supports Qi2 at 15W. Its center cavity has a 5W charger, ideally for AirPods. On the back, there’s a 5W Apple Watch charger. (If you don't have an iPhone, the charger has a circular magnetic attachment in the box.)

Uniquely, the Apple Watch charger can flip up or down to hide it away when it's not needed. Within the center hole, unseen, is also a nightlight that can be turned on or off with a swipe of your finger.

Beyond some of those specific quirks, the thing that sets this charger apart is its narrow, vertical orientation. A lot of multi-device chargers are built horizontally and spread out wide on a nightstand. This one is more of a sculpture than the other ones.

Its height and stature are the aspects you notice most when you first unbox it. It’s not too gigantic for most nightstands, but it is bigger than I initially expected from photos online.

Once I positioned it next to my bed, I wasn’t bothered by the size. It has a captivating quality to it from across the room that I found alluring, rather than off-putting. It’s not immediately obvious that it’s a charger when no devices are connected to it.

Close

For the most part, all the charging spots are well thought out. The main wireless charging spot can handle an iPhone 12 or newer in horizontal or portrait—neither of which blocks the AirPods charger. The watch charger sitting high up allows room for the band to dangle. Everything works as advertised.

As silly as it may seem, I also really liked the inclusion of an indicator light on the back. It lights up when power is connected. It blinks orange when a charging spot isn't working. It's just a nice touch to let you know when everything is working right, and when it's not.

The Design Has Some (Minor) Concerns

Although all the charging spots worked well, I did have a few concerns once I started using the charger regularly. I had a hard time positioning my AirPods 4 on its enclosed charging spot, for instance. The rubber pad it sits on is longer than the case is and setting the earbuds down on the front portion didn’t trigger the charging. It needed a bit of shifting around. (AirPods Pro 2, on the other hand, are just narrow enough to fit inside.) Getting the AirPods out of the charger’s opening might also be challenging for people with chunky fingers, as I found out.

The Nova might look like a heavy ceramic piece of art, but it’s all plastic and feels cheaper than it appears. If you’re aware of this going in, there shouldn’t be any disappointment with the charger’s materials. Understandably, it’s plastic, like most other devices are, and not weighted, but it definitely looks more polished than it feels. Thankfully, it didn't slide around my nightstand courtesy of its rubber rails underneath.

Should You Buy the Journey Nova 3-in-1 Charging Station?

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

It’s becoming rare that a combination iPhone and Apple Watch charger can attract attention anymore, simply from its looks. But the Journey Nova 3-in-1 Charging Station is just that kind of device. From its narrow, vertical orientation to its nightlight and flip-up Watch charger, this one is just built differently.

What I’ve been most thrilled by is that, despite its opinionated stance on design, the Nova remains a versatile charger that should work well for a lot of people. It doesn’t feel too niche. Especially for people who don’t have a ton of space to charge several Apple products, the Nova is a winner. It’s fun and quirky without being too premium or exclusionary.