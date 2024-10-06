Key Takeaways Comfort issues, but sturdy build. The design could be improved for a better fit.

Impressive Active Noise Canceling blocks background noise effectively.

Smooth pairing process, but touch controls can be frustrating. The app offers useful features.

The JLab JBuds ANC 3 are budget-friendly, true wireless earbuds with Active Noise Canceling and an app that lets you customize your music's equalizer settings. The included charging case ensures extended listening time. While they offer great value, are they truly the best budget earbuds available?

JLab Jbuds ANC 3 6 / 10 The JLab JBuds ANC 3 are super-portable, compact, true-wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation. With its integrated battery case, they offer 42+ hours of playtime. $60 at Amazon $60 at JLab

Price and Availability

The JLab Jbuds ANC 3s are $59.99 and can be purchased directly from JLab's website, Amazon, and other retailers.

Specifications Battery Life 9+ hours (each earbud), 7.5+ hours with ANC (each earbud) Charging Case Included? Yes Microphones 6 x MEMS Brand JLab Supported codecs SBC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Solo bud mode? Yes Driver Size 10mm Dynamic Driver Charging type USB-C Case battery 500mAh 3.7v (LiPo) Weight 29.5g Earbud weight 4.8g/bud Expand

Sturdy Build Meets Uncomfortable Wear

The JLab JBuds ANC 3 look nice enough, but they don't impress me much. These aren't premium headphones, but they don't feel cheap despite their low price point. The materials with which the JLab buds are built seem durable, and I appreciate that they don't scratch easily.

One major issue that I have with these is comfort. Wearing these for extended periods hurts the inside of my ears. The shape creates pressure points, and I'm constantly adjusting them, which gets frustrating when I'm trying to focus on work or enjoy music. I've had to take breaks to give my ears a rest, and that's a significant downside.

On the positive side, they're not heavy on my ears. However, I wish the design prioritized comfort more. Softer ear tips or a more contoured ear shape could make a huge difference. I've worn other earbuds for hours without discomfort, so I know it's possible.

ANC Impresses

The sound quality is good, but it's not unique. Metal, punk, and podcasts sound fine on them, but nothing stands out. I've spent hours listening, and while these earbuds get the job done, they don't impress. The clarity and detail are decent but nothing exceptional, and the bass is adequate but lacks depth.

On the upside, Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) is impressive. It effectively blocks traffic background noise when cycling in a busy place. The ANC has a more significant impact on me than the sound quality in those environments.

The "Be aware" mode, however, feels underdeveloped. I've tried using it to stay aware of my surroundings, but it doesn't feel natural. Other earbuds do this better, so I rarely use this feature.

Seamless Pairing, Useful App

Pairing is smooth and straightforward, which is always a plus. I've connected these to my phone, tablet, and computer without any issues. The instant pairing process is a highlight, with no annoying codes or setup steps.

The touch controls, on the other hand, are a pain. Memorizing the tap sequences for play/pause, volume, and track skipping is frustrating, and I've often accidentally triggered the wrong function.

Fortunately, the app (available on Android and iPhone) makes things easier. It's straightforward to use, and I rely on it for most controls. The customization options, like EQ settings, are a welcome addition.

Long-Lasting Battery

The battery life is solid thanks to the charging case, which gives me three to four full recharges. I've used these for hours without needing to charge them, and the charging case's capacity is a plus.

However, the lack of wireless charging is a bit of a letdown. It's not a deal-breaker, but having the convenience of just dropping them on a charging pad would be nice. The integrated USB-C cable is helpful, though sometimes I'd prefer not to have a USB-C-to-A adapter to charge the case.

Charging speeds are decent, and quick top-ups are always handy.

Solid Connectivity Across Devices

These earbuds work well with my phone, tablet, and computer. Bluetooth 5 ensures a reliable connection, and I haven't experienced significant dropouts. Switching between devices is seamless, which I appreciate.

Occasionally, there's a brief de-sync that causes an echo effect, but it's rare and usually happens when I'm switching devices. A quick reconnect solves it.

Overall, the connectivity is solid, and transitions are smooth.

Custom Fit and Travel-Friendly Design

One pleasant surprise was that custom foam ear inserts fit perfectly in the case. I was worried they'd be too bulky, but they work fine, and the case itself is compact and easy to travel with.

I've owned many JLab devices over the years, and as a JLab Audio fan, these earbuds mostly live up to expectations. They're not perfect, but they're reliable. For the price, they're reasonable. I want a case option without the integrated USB-C cable, but that's a minor complaint.

Should You Buy the JLab Jbuds ANC 3?

The JLab Jbuds ANC 3 are solid headphones for their price range. While they don't match the sound quality or craftsmanship of Apple AirPods or Nothing Ear, that's perfectly fine. These are worth considering if you're on a budget and looking for true wireless earbuds.